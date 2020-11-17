  • Suche
17.11.2020 08:03

Veeva Vault PromoMats to Support Bristol Myers Squibb in Speeding Compliant Content to Market Engagement

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is adopting Veeva Vault PromoMats to deliver fast, compliant content across all digital channels to meet their customers needs. Vault PromoMats will enable Bristol Myers Squibb to automatically generate submission-ready forms for 2253 and accelerated approval products, a new capability planned for availability in December 2020. The leading biopharmaceutical company can significantly reduce time in packaging promotional materials to send via Electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Adoption of Vault PromoMats builds upon Bristol Myers Squibbs success with other Veeva Commercial Cloud applications, including Veeva CRM, Veeva CRM Engage Meeting, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Events Management, and Veeva Vault MedComms. Veeva gives Bristol Myers Squibb the commercial foundation for compliant content and multichannel engagement to drive a more tailored customer experience.

Vault PromoMats is an advanced application that combines digital asset management with medical, legal, and regulatory review to improve global reuse of promotional materials and maintain compliance from content creation through distribution. With Vault PromoMats, Veeva is helping life sciences stay ahead of evolving regulations, including the June 2021 deadline that will require organizations to submit promotional materials electronically with the latest eCTD requirements.

"Were proud to continue our partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb and help promotional materials get to market efficiently in the face of a growing volume of content, channels, and complexity, said Pooja Ojala, vice president of commercial content at Veeva. "Veeva is dedicated to product excellence and rapid innovation that helps leaders like Bristol Myers Squibb stay compliant while delivering a more impactful experience for their customers.

Learn how Vault PromoMats speeds compliant commercial content to market at the upcoming Veeva Commercial & Medical Europe Summit Online, 17-18 Nov., 2020. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and see the full agenda at veeva.com/Summit.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu
Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud solutionsincluding data, software, and servicesfor the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veevas products and services, the results from use of Veevas products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veevas historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veevas expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veevas financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, in the companys filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2020. This is available on the companys website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SECs website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

® 2020 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc.
Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.

