Velocity Financial, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Details

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) ("Velocity or "Company) announced today that it will release second quarter 2020 results after the market close on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on August 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/vel200812GlpLAgtc.html

The earnings discussion can also be accessed by dialing 1-866-807-9684 in the U.S. and Canada. International callers must dial 1-412-317-5415. Callers should ask to be joined into the Velocity Financial, Inc. earnings call. To listen to the webcast, please go to Velocitys website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed software.

Managements slide presentation will be available on the Companys Investor Relations website at www.velfinance.com beginning after the market close on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

A replay of the call will be available through midnight on August 19, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and 1-855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering access code #10146597. The replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under "Events and Presentations.

About Velocity Financial, Inc.

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers it has built and refined over 15 years.

