Ventas Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for 4.750% Senior Notes Due 2021

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas or the "Company) announced today the expiration and results of the previously announced offer by Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership ("Ventas Realty) and Ventas Capital Corporation ("Ventas Capital and, together with Ventas Realty, the "Issuers), its wholly owned subsidiaries, to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer) any and all of their outstanding 4.750% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "Notes), jointly issued by the Issuers and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Ventas, which expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 10, 2018 (the "Expiration Time).

As of the Expiration Time, $549,438,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes, or 78.5% of the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding, had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. This excludes $1,207,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. The complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer were set forth in an Offer to Purchase, dated August 6, 2018, and the related Letter of Transmittal.

The Issuers expect to accept for payment all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time and, in accordance with the terms of the Offer to Purchase, will pay all holders of such Notes $1,045.57 per $1,000 principal amount for all Notes accepted in the Tender Offer, including those properly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time and those tendered by the guaranteed delivery procedures described within the Offer to Purchase, three business days after the Expiration Time, or August 15, 2018 (the "Payment Date). Also, on the Payment Date, the Issuers will pay accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date of the Notes to, but not including, the Payment Date. For avoidance of doubt, interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on the Payment Date for all Notes accepted in the Tender Offer. All Notes purchased on the Payment Date will subsequently be retired. The Issuers will fund the payment for tendered and accepted notes with the net proceeds from Ventas Realtys previously announced issuance and sale of $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.400% Senior Notes due 2029, together with cash on hand and/or borrowings under the Companys unsecured revolving credit facility. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as dealer managers for the Tender Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. was the information agent and tender agent for the Tender Offer.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the "Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

