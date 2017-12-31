10.04.2018 01:15
Ventas Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its first quarter 2018 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, April 27, 2018. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 776-7841 (or +1 (661) 378-9542 for international callers), and the participant passcode is "Ventas. The call will also be webcast live by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com. A replay of the call will be available at the Companys website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers), passcode 7181865, beginning on April 27, 2018, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain available for 36 days.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the "Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Companys press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

06.04.18
The Biggest Movers: Ventas Edges Up; Incyte Plunges (EN, Barrons)
02.04.18
BRIEF-Ventas Says CEO Debra Cafaro's FY 2017 Total Compensation Was $25.3 Mln (Reuters Business)
19.03.18
Cramer's lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I'm not backing down (CNBC)
14.02.18
Netflix and Fossil jump while Groupon and Ventas stumble (FOX Business)
07.02.18
Ausblick: Ventas gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
25.10.17
Ausblick: Ventas legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
25.10.17
TV AZTECA ANUNCIA VENTAS NETAS DE Ps.3,459 MILLONES Y EBITDA DE Ps.835 MILLONES EN EL TERCER TRIMESTRE DE 2017 (Globe Newswire)
22.09.17
CallidusCloud presenta la innovadora plataforma de inteligencia aumentada para el aprendizaje del cliente, la ejecución y el desempeño de las ventas (Globe Newswire)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
06.07.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
02.05.2016Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.07.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
05.04.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
03.03.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
15.01.2016Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
04.09.2015Ventas BuyMizuho
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
02.05.2016Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.11.2015Ventas NeutralMizuho
24.05.2010Ventas "underperform"Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

