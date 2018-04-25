Ventas Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its first quarter 2019 earnings
release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange
on Friday, April 26, 2019. A conference call to discuss those earnings
will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central
Time).
The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 776-7841 (or +1
(661) 378-9542 for international callers), and the participant passcode
is "Ventas. The call will also be webcast live by NASDAQ OMX and can be
accessed at the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com.
A replay of the call will be available at the Companys website, or by
calling (855) 859-2056 (or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers),
passcode 7352119, beginning on April 26, 2019, at approximately 1:00
p.m. Eastern Time and will remain available for 36 days.
Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment
trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United
States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing
communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and
innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care
facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its
Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing,
facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and
health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or
the "Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless
otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge
can be found at www.ventasreit.com
and www.lillibridge.com.
