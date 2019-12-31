finanzen.net
Ventas Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its first quarter 2020 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, May 8, 2020. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 776-7841 (or +1 (661) 378-9542 for international callers), and the participant passcode is "Ventas. The call will also be webcast live by Intrado DM and can be accessed at the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com. A replay of the call will be available at the Companys website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers), passcode 2063106, beginning on May 8, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain available for 30 days.

Ventas, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, unless otherwise expressly noted, "Ventas or the "Company), an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust with a highly diversified portfolio of senior housing, research and innovation, and healthcare properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties (including properties classified as held for sale), consisting of senior housing communities, medical office buildings, research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Companys press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

14.04.20
14.04.20
Ventas schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
31.03.20
31.03.20
Was Analysten von der Ventas-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
20.03.20
20.03.20
Ventas zahlt vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
21.02.20
21.02.20
Ventas informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
19.02.20
19.02.20
Ausblick: Ventas vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
09.12.19
09.12.19
Immobilienkonzern Ventas kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
28.07.19
28.07.19
Ventas mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
24.07.19
24.07.19
Ausblick: Ventas präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.07.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
05.04.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
03.03.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
15.01.2016Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
02.05.2016Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
24.05.2010Ventas "underperform"Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

14.04.20Ventas schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus
31.03.20Was Analysten von der Ventas-Aktie erwarten
02.04.20Ventas and Healthpeak Are Changing the Math on Their Senior Housing Portfolios
28.04.20RHÖN-Vorstand will außerordentliche Hauptversammlung einberufen
28.04.20ROUNDUP: Spahn legt Konzept für Rückkehr von Kliniken in Normalbetrieb vor
28.04.20Spahn legt Konzept für Rückkehr von Kliniken in Normalbetrieb vor
23.04.20RHÖN-KLINIKUM empfiehlt Annahme der Übernahmeofferte durch Asklepios
22.04.20ROUNDUP: Rhön-Klinikum empfiehlt Annahme der Übernahmeofferte durch Asklepios
22.04.20Aufsichtsräte und Betriebsrat äußern Bedenken zu Rhön-Verkauf
22.04.20Leere Kliniken. fehlende Patienten - Ärzte sind besorgt
22.04.20Krankenhausgesellschaft: Kurzarbeit kein flächendeckendes Thema
21.04.20Bayerns Krankenhäuser sollen wieder in Regelbetrieb übergehen

