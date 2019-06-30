finanzen.net
22.01.2020 23:00
Bewerten
(0)

Ventas Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its fourth quarter 2019 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 776-7841 (or +1 (661) 378-9542 for international callers), and the participant passcode is "Ventas. The call will also be webcast live by Intrado DM and can be accessed at the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com. A replay of the call will be available at the Companys website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers), passcode 3291199, beginning on February 20, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain available for 30 days.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of senior housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the "Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Companys press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Nachrichten zu Ventas Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ventas News
RSS Feed
Ventas zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ventas Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.07.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
05.04.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
03.03.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
15.01.2016Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
02.05.2016Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
24.05.2010Ventas "underperform"Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ventas Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Ventas News

12.01.20Is Ventas Following Welltower's Lead in Standing Pat on Its Dividend?
Weitere Ventas News
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT PRIME QUANTS
Bei diesem Wert sollten Sie das technische Kursziel (weiter) anheben
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Richtungswechsel
Intel setzt neue Akzente
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Wirecard, Infineon, Covestro AG
EuroStoxx 50  Startet der Index jetzt durch?
ING Markets: DAX - Lage kaum verändert
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Ventas-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Ventas Peer Group News

22.01.20Ventas Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
21.01.20Ventas Announces Treatment of 2019 Distributions
12.01.20Is Ventas Following Welltower's Lead in Standing Pat on Its Dividend?
10.01.20Einweg in Kliniken: Tausende Tonnen Edelstahl landen im Müll
07.01.20Ventas Appoints Carey S. Roberts as General Counsel
06.01.20ROUNDUP 2: Länderchefs wollen flächendeckende Krankenhaus-Versorgung erhalten
06.01.20ROUNDUP: Länderchefs wollen flächendeckende Krankenhaus-Versorgung erhalten
06.01.20Länderchefs wollen flächendeckende Krankenhaus-Versorgung erhalten
27.12.19Bericht: Personalnot in Kliniken nimmt weiter zu
11.12.19Debra A. Cafaro Recognized in Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People for the Sixth Time

News von

Stiftung Warentest zerpflückt Wertefonds der Crash-Propheten
Stiftung Warentest gibt schlechte Note für Wertefonds der Crash-Propheten
Dieser Rekord offenbart die historische Chance auf dem Aktienmarkt
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
Der Klimaschutz verschärft Deutschlands Mietpreisboom

News von

Ballard Power-Aktie, Nel Asa und PowerCell: Wasserstoff vor dem Durchbruch? Diese Chancen haben Anleger
Lufthansa-Aktie im Luftloch: Wie tief die Kurse noch fallen können
DAX-Anleger wegen China-Virus unruhig - Fluggesellschaften auf Talfahrt
Palladium: Diese Zahlen schockieren Gold-Anleger
Daimler-Aktie: Neuer Chef Källenius schreckt Anleger mit Horrorzahlen - NordLB: "Fusion von Daimler und BMW denkbar"

Heute im Fokus

DAX kann Rekordniveau letztlich nicht halten -- Dow schließt stabil -- Daimler mit Gewinneinbruch 2019 -- Tesla erstmals über 100 Mrd Dollar wert -- VW, Varta, K+S, Netflix, IBM, Boeing im Fokus

thyssenkrupp-Chefin will Konzern schnell umbauen. Wirecard will Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat vergrößern. Fiat-Chef: Fusion mit Peugeot in 12 bis 14 Monaten abgeschlossen. Trump droht EU: Ohne Handelsabkommen kommen 'sehr hohe' Strafzölle. Hacker-Angriff auf Amazon-Chef Bezos? - Saudi-Arabien weist Vorwurf zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland 2019
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass die Wirtschaftsform des Kapitalismus gut für die Zukunft ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.01.20
DAX kann Rekordniveau letztlich nicht halten -- Dow schließt stabil -- Daimler mit Gewinneinbruch 2019 -- Tesla erstmals über 100 Mrd Dollar wert -- VW, Varta, K+S, Netflix, IBM, Boeing im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22.01.20
Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen - Netflix-Aktie von Ausblick belastet
Aktie im Fokus
22.01.20
Warren Buffett auf der Suche nach Zukäufen: Diese Aktien könnten für das Orakel von Omaha interessant sein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Varta AGA0TGJ5
K+S AGKSAG88
XiaomiA2JNY1
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11