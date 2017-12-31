Ventas Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas or the "Company) announced today
that it has priced a public offering of $650 million aggregate principal
amount of 4.00% Senior Notes due March 1, 2028 (the "Notes) at 99.233%
of the principal amount. The Notes are being issued by Ventas Realty,
Limited Partnership ("Ventas Realty), a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Company, and will be guaranteed, on a senior unsecured basis, by the
Company. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on February 23,
2018, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together
with cash on hand and/or borrowings under the Companys unsecured
revolving credit facility, to purchase Ventas Realtys 4.00% Senior
Notes due 2019 pursuant to a cash tender offer for any and all of such
notes (the "Tender Offer) that Ventas Realty commenced today, and for
other corporate purposes. The consummation of the offering of the Notes
is not conditioned on the completion of the Tender Offer.
Jefferies LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, MUFG
Securities Americas Inc. and UBS Securities LLC acted as joint
book-running managers for the offering of the Notes.
The Notes are being offered pursuant to the Companys existing shelf
registration statement, which became automatically effective upon filing
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A prospectus supplement and
accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering will be
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When available,
copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may
be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New
York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 1-877-877-0696, Merrill Lynch,
Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College
Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department,
or by telephone at 1-800-294-1322, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., 1221
Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020-1001,
Attention: Capital Markets Group, Telephone: 1 877-649-6848, Facsimile:
1-646-434-3455 or UBS Securities LLC, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New
York, New York 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone
at 1-888-827-7275.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sales of these
securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of such jurisdiction.
Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment
trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United
States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing
communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation
centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities,
health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge
subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility
development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health
systems throughout the United States.
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All
statements regarding the Companys or its tenants, operators,
borrowers or managers expected future financial condition, results of
operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividends and dividend
plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital markets transactions,
business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital
expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment
opportunities, dispositions, merger or acquisition integration, growth
opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a real
estate investment trust ("REIT), plans and objectives of management for
future operations and statements that include words such as
"anticipate, "if, "believe, "plan, "estimate, "expect, "intend,
"may, "could, "should, "will and other similar expressions are
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are
inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ from the Companys
expectations. The Company does not undertake a duty to update these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which
they are made.
The Companys actual future results and trends may differ materially
from expectations depending on a variety of factors discussed in the
Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These
factors include without limitation: (a) the ability and willingness of
the Companys tenants, operators, borrowers, managers and other third
parties to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual
arrangements with the Company, including, in some cases, their
obligations to indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Company from and
against various claims, litigation and liabilities; (b) the ability of
the Companys tenants, operators, borrowers and managers to maintain the
financial strength and liquidity necessary to satisfy their respective
obligations and liabilities to third parties, including without
limitation obligations under their existing credit facilities and other
indebtedness; (c) the Companys success in implementing its business
strategy and the Companys ability to identify, underwrite, finance,
consummate and integrate diversifying acquisitions and investments; (d)
macroeconomic conditions such as a disruption of or lack of access to
the capital markets, changes in the debt rating on U.S. government
securities, default or delay in payment by the United States of its
obligations, and changes in the federal or state budgets resulting in
the reduction or nonpayment of Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement rates;
(e) the nature and extent of future competition, including new
construction in the markets in which the Companys seniors housing
communities and medical office buildings ("MOBs) are located; (f) the
extent and effect of future or pending healthcare reform and regulation,
including cost containment measures and changes in reimbursement
policies, procedures and rates; (g) increases in the Companys borrowing
costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (h)
the ability of the Companys tenants, operators and managers, as
applicable, to comply with laws, rules and regulations in the operation
of the Companys properties, to deliver high-quality services, to
attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract residents and
patients; (i) changes in general economic conditions or economic
conditions in the markets in which the Company may, from time to time,
compete, and the effect of those changes on the Companys revenues,
earnings and funding sources; (j) the Companys ability to pay down,
refinance, restructure or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; (k)
the Companys ability and willingness to maintain its qualification as a
REIT in light of economic, market, legal, tax and other considerations;
(l) final determination of the Companys taxable net income for the year
ended December 31, 2017 and for the year ending December 31, 2018; (m)
the ability and willingness of the Companys tenants to renew their
leases with the Company upon expiration of the leases, the Companys
ability to reposition its properties on the same or better terms in the
event of nonrenewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to
replace an existing tenant, and obligations, including indemnification
obligations, the Company may incur in connection with the replacement of
an existing tenant; (n) risks associated with the Companys senior
living operating portfolio, such as factors that can cause volatility in
the Companys operating income and earnings generated by those
properties, including without limitation national and regional economic
conditions, costs of food, materials, energy, labor and services,
employee benefit costs, insurance costs and professional and general
liability claims, and the timely delivery of accurate property-level
financial results for those properties; (o) changes in exchange rates
for any foreign currency in which the Company may, from time to time,
conduct business; (p) year-over-year changes in the Consumer Price Index
or the UK Retail Price Index and the effect of those changes on the rent
escalators contained in the Companys leases and the Companys earnings;
(q) the Companys ability and the ability of its tenants, operators,
borrowers and managers to obtain and maintain adequate property,
liability and other insurance from reputable, financially stable
providers; (r) the impact of increased operating costs and uninsured
professional liability claims on the Companys liquidity, financial
condition and results of operations or that of the Companys tenants,
operators, borrowers and managers, and the ability of the Company and
the Companys tenants, operators, borrowers and managers to accurately
estimate the magnitude of those claims; (s) risks associated with the
Companys MOB portfolio and operations, including the Companys ability
to successfully design, develop and manage MOBs and to retain key
personnel; (t) the ability of the hospitals on or near whose campuses
the Companys MOBs are located and their affiliated health systems to
remain competitive and financially viable and to attract physicians and
physician groups; (u) risks associated with the Companys investments in
joint ventures and unconsolidated entities, including its lack of sole
decision-making authority and its reliance on its joint venture
partners financial condition; (v) the Companys ability to obtain the
financial results expected from its development and redevelopment
projects; (w) the impact of market or issuer events on the liquidity or
value of the Companys investments in marketable securities; (x)
consolidation activity in the seniors housing and healthcare industries
resulting in a change of control of, or a competitors investment in,
one or more of the Companys tenants, operators, borrowers or managers
or significant changes in the senior management of the Companys
tenants, operators, borrowers or managers; (y) the impact of litigation
or any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues that may affect
the Company or its tenants, operators, borrowers or managers; and (z)
changes in accounting principles, or their application or
interpretation, and the Companys ability to make estimates and the
assumptions underlying the estimates, which could have an effect on the
Companys earnings.
