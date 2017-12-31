Ventas Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas or the "Company) announced today
that it has priced a public offering of $750 million aggregate principal
amount of 4.400% Senior Notes due January 15, 2029 (the "Notes) at
99.954% of the principal amount. The Notes are being issued by Ventas
Realty, Limited Partnership ("Ventas Realty), a wholly owned subsidiary
of the Company, and will be guaranteed, on a senior unsecured basis, by
the Company. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on August 15,
2018, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together
with cash on hand and/or borrowings under the Companys unsecured
revolving credit facility, to purchase Ventas Realtys 4.75% Senior
Notes due 2021 pursuant to a cash tender offer for any and all of such
notes (the "Tender Offer) that Ventas Realty commenced today, and for
working capital and other general corporate purposes. The consummation
of the offering of the Notes is not conditioned on the completion of the
Tender Offer.
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Morgan Stanley &
Co. LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC acted as joint book-running managers
for the offering of the Notes.
The Notes are being offered pursuant to the Companys existing shelf
registration statement, which became automatically effective upon filing
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A prospectus supplement and
accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering will be
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alternatively,
Ventas, Ventas Realty, any underwriter or any dealer participating in
this offering will arrange to send you the prospectus supplement and the
accompanying prospectus if you request it by contacting Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751, Mizuho Securities USA LLC
toll-free at 1-866-271-7403, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at
1-866-718-1649 or TD Securities (USA) toll free at 1-855-495-9846.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sales of these
securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of such jurisdiction.
Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment
trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United
States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing
communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation
centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities,
health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge
subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility
development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health
systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the
"Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless
otherwise expressly noted.
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
All
statements regarding the Companys or its tenants, operators,
borrowers or managers expected future financial condition, results of
operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividends and dividend
plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital markets transactions,
business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital
expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment
opportunities, dispositions, merger or acquisition integration, growth
opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a real
estate investment trust ("REIT), plans and objectives of management for
future operations and statements that include words such as
"anticipate, "if, "believe, "plan, "estimate, "expect, "intend,
"may, "could, "should, "will and other similar expressions are
forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are
inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ from the Companys
expectations.
The Company does not undertake a duty to update
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on
which they are made.
The Companys actual future results and trends may differ materially
from expectations depending on a variety of factors discussed in the
Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
These
factors include without limitation: (a) the ability and willingness of
the Companys tenants, operators, borrowers, managers and other third
parties to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual
arrangements with the Company, including, in some cases, their
obligations to indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Company from and
against various claims, litigation and liabilities; (b) the ability of
the Companys tenants, operators, borrowers and managers to maintain the
financial strength and liquidity necessary to satisfy their respective
obligations and liabilities to third parties, including without
limitation obligations under their existing credit facilities and other
indebtedness; (c) the Companys success in implementing its business
strategy and the Companys ability to identify, underwrite, finance,
consummate and integrate diversifying acquisitions and investments; (d)
macroeconomic conditions such as a disruption of or lack of access to
the capital markets, changes in the debt rating on U.S. government
securities, default or delay in payment by the United States of its
obligations, and changes in the federal or state budgets resulting in
the reduction or nonpayment of Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement rates;
(e) the nature and extent of future competition, including new
construction in the markets in which the Companys seniors housing
communities and medical office buildings ("MOBs)
are located;
(f) the extent and effect of future or pending healthcare reform and
regulation, including cost containment measures and changes in
reimbursement policies, procedures and rates; (g) increases in the
Companys borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and
other factors; (h) the ability of the Companys tenants, operators and
managers, as applicable, to comply with laws, rules and regulations in
the operation of the Companys properties, to deliver high-quality
services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract
residents and patients; (i) changes in general economic conditions or
economic conditions in the markets in which the Company may, from time
to time, compete, and the effect of those changes on the Companys
revenues, earnings and funding sources; (j) the Companys ability to pay
down, refinance, restructure or extend its indebtedness as it becomes
due; (k) the Companys ability and willingness to maintain its
qualification as a REIT in light of economic, market, legal, tax and
other considerations; (l) final determination of the Companys taxable
net income for the year ending December 31, 2018; (m) the ability and
willingness of the Companys tenants to renew their leases with the
Company upon expiration of the leases, the Companys ability to
reposition its properties on the same or better terms in the event of
nonrenewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to replace an
existing tenant, and obligations, including indemnification obligations,
the Company may incur in connection with the replacement of an existing
tenant; (n) risks associated with the Companys senior living operating
portfolio, such as factors that can cause volatility in the Companys
operating income and earnings generated by those properties, including
without limitation national and regional economic conditions, costs of
food, materials, energy, labor and services, employee benefit costs,
insurance costs and professional and general liability claims, and the
timely delivery of accurate property-level financial results for those
properties; (o) changes in exchange rates for any foreign currency in
which the Company may, from time to time, conduct business; (p)
year-over-year changes in the Consumer Price Index or the UK Retail
Price Index and the effect of those changes on the rent escalators
contained in the Companys leases and the Companys earnings; (q) the
Companys ability and the ability of its tenants, operators, borrowers
and managers to obtain and maintain adequate property, liability and
other insurance from reputable, financially stable providers; (r) the
impact of increased operating costs and uninsured professional liability
claims on the Companys liquidity, financial condition and results of
operations or that of the Companys tenants, operators, borrowers and
managers, and the ability of the Company and the Companys tenants,
operators, borrowers and managers to accurately estimate the magnitude
of those claims; (s) risks associated with the Companys MOB portfolio
and operations, including the Companys ability to successfully design,
develop and manage MOBs and to retain key personnel; (t) the ability of
the hospitals on or near whose campuses the Companys MOBs are located
and their affiliated health systems to remain competitive and
financially viable and to attract physicians and physician groups; (u)
risks associated with the Companys investments in joint ventures and
unconsolidated entities, including its lack of sole decision-making
authority and its reliance on its joint venture partners financial
condition; (v) the Companys ability to obtain the financial results
expected from its development and redevelopment projects; (w) the impact
of market or issuer events on the liquidity or value of the Companys
investments in marketable securities; (x) consolidation activity in the
seniors housing and healthcare industries resulting in a change of
control of, or a competitors investment in, one or more of the
Companys tenants, operators, borrowers or managers or significant
changes in the senior management of the Companys tenants, operators,
borrowers or managers; (y) the impact of litigation or any financial,
accounting, legal or regulatory issues that may affect the Company or
its tenants, operators, borrowers or managers; and (z) changes in
accounting principles, or their application or interpretation, and the
Companys ability to make estimates and the assumptions underlying the
estimates, which could have an effect on the Companys earnings.
