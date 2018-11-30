finanzen.net
08.07.2019 22:42
Bewerten
(0)

Ventas Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its second quarter 2019 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, July 26, 2019. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 776-7841 (or +1 (661) 378-9542 for international callers), and the participant passcode is "Ventas. The call will also be webcast live by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com. A replay of the call will be available at the Companys website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers), passcode 6672539, beginning on July 26, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain available for 36 days.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the "Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Companys press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Nachrichten zu Ventas Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ventas News
RSS Feed
Ventas zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ventas Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
06.07.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.07.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
05.04.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
03.03.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
15.01.2016Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
02.05.2016Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.11.2015Ventas NeutralMizuho
24.05.2010Ventas "underperform"Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ventas Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Ventas News

18.06.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Home Depot. Starbucks. T-Mobile. Aflac and Ventas
24.06.19Is a Hold Strategy Appropriate for Ventas (VTR) Stock Now?
19.06.19Ventas Announces R&amp;I Development Commitments Worth $0.8B
Weitere Ventas News
Anzeige

Inside

Digital heißt nicht "keiner da"
EUR/CHF: Euro setzt Gegenoffensive gegen Franken fort
Beyond Meat vor dem nächsten Sprung?
Gold trotzt Gegenwind
Video: S&P500 kratzt an 3.000 Punkten!
Vontobel: Microsoft - Cloud Services als Wachstumsgarant
Netflix  Die nächste Kaufwelle rollt an
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Allzeithoch im S&P! Was will man mehr?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Ventas-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Ventas Peer Group News

08.07.19Ventas Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
08.07.19ROUNDUP: Arztbesuch im Internet: Klinikkonzerne treiben Telemedizin voran
02.07.19Ventas Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for 2.700% Senior Notes Due 2020
24.06.19Ventas Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
24.06.19Ventas Commences Tender Offer for 2.700% Senior Notes Due 2020
24.06.19Is a Hold Strategy Appropriate for Ventas (VTR) Stock Now?
19.06.19Ventas Announces R&amp;I Development Commitments Worth $0.8B
18.06.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Home Depot. Starbucks. T-Mobile. Aflac and Ventas
17.06.19Ventas Announces $0.8 Billion in New University-Based Research & Innovation Developments
17.06.19Ventas Named as a Founding Partner of The Global Institute on Innovation Districts

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Dow beendet Tag im Minus -- Deutsche Bank befürchtet Milliardenverlust und baut Stellen ab -- BASF kappt Prognose -- Deutsche Wohnen, thyssenkrupp, IAG, Boeing im Fokus

TLG hebt Wert seines Immobilienportfolios deutlich an. Neues Gesetz in New York soll Kongress Zugang zu Trump-Steuern geben. thyssenkrupp-Aktie profitiert zwischenzeitlich von Fantasie um Aufzugssparte. Investor übernimmt Mehrheit an GERRY WEBER-Tochter Hallhuber.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Deutsche Bank plant einen Radikalumbau. Denken Sie, das ist der richtige Weg?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:09 Uhr
DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Dow beendet Tag im Minus -- Deutsche Bank befürchtet Milliardenverlust und baut Stellen ab -- BASF kappt Prognose -- Deutsche Wohnen, thyssenkrupp, IAG, Boeing im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:14 Uhr
So richtet man einen Sparplan für einen offenen Immobilienfonds ein
Aktie im Fokus
22:17 Uhr
Boeing-Aktie tiefer: Boeing verliert ersten 737-Max-Kunden an Airbus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC SE566480