18.01.2022 23:28

Ventas Announces Tax Treatment Of 2021 Distributions

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (the "Company) announced today the tax treatment of its 2021 distributions on the Companys common stock.

For income tax purposes, total taxable dividend income for 2021 was $1.80 per share. This includes the Companys fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.45 per share, which was declared on December 11, 2020 and was paid on January 20, 2021. It excludes the Companys fourth quarter 2021 dividend, which was declared on December 7, 2021, will be paid on January 19, 2022 and will be taxable to stockholders as part of their 2022 dividend income.

The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions and provides the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number:

2021 DISTRIBUTIONS ON Ventas COMMON STOCK

Date Paid

Taxable
Distribution

Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividend

Box 1b
Qualified
Dividend
(Included in
Box 1a)

Box 5
199A
Dividend
(Included in
Box 1a)

  

Box 2a
Capital
Gain Distr.

 

Box 2b
Unrecap. Section
1250 Gain
(Included in
Box 2a)

Jan. 20, 2021

$0.450000

$0.314009

$0.000825

$0.313184

$0.135991

$0.094869

Apr. 14, 2021

$0.450000

$0.314009

$0.000825

$0.313184

$0.135991

$0.094869

July 14, 2021

$0.450000

$0.314009

$0.000825

$0.313184

$0.135991

$0.094869

Oct. 14, 2021

$0.450000

$0.314009

$0.000825

$0.313184

$0.135991

$0.094869

Total Taxable in 2021

$1.800000

$1.256036

$0.003300

$1.252736

$0.543964

$0.379476

The 2021 Non-Qualified Ordinary Dividends are also reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, Section 199A Dividends. Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that shareholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days in order for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends.

The Company also announced the tax treatment of the 2021 distributions paid by New Senior Investment Group, Inc. ("New Senior) prior to its acquisition by Ventas in September 2021. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash distributions paid by New Senior to its common and preferred stockholders during the period from January 1, 2021 through September 21, 2021 and the appropriate 1099-DIV box number.

2021 DISTRIBUTIONS ON NEW SENIOR COMMON STOCK

Date Paid

Taxable
Distribution

Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividend

Box 2a
Capital
Gain Distr.

 

Box 3
Nondividend
Distribution

Mar. 26, 2021

$0.065000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.065000

Jun. 18, 2021

$0.065000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.065000

Total Taxable in 2021

$0.130000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.130000

 

2021 DISTRIBUTIONS ON NEW SENIOR PREFERRED STOCK

Date Paid

Taxable
Distribution

Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividend

Box 2a
Capital
Gain Distr.

  

Box 3
Nondividend
Distribution

Jan. 15, 2021

$1.512329

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.512329

Apr. 15, 2021

$1.479452

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.479452

July 13, 2021

$1.446575

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.446575

Total Taxable in 2021

$4.438356

$0.000000

$0.000000

$4.438356

Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries  healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, health systems and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

Analysen zu Ventas Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.07.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
05.04.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
03.03.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
15.01.2016Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
02.05.2016Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
24.05.2010Ventas "underperform"Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ventas Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

