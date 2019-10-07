finanzen.net
07.10.2019 23:52
Bewerten
(0)

Ventas Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its third quarter 2019 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, October 25, 2019. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 776-7841 (or +1 (661) 378-9542 for international callers), and the participant passcode is "Ventas. The call will also be webcast live by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com. A replay of the call will be available at the Companys website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers), passcode 4816549, beginning on October 25, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain available for 30 days.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of senior housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the "Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Companys press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Nachrichten zu Ventas Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ventas News
RSS Feed
Ventas zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ventas Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.07.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
05.04.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
03.03.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
15.01.2016Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
02.05.2016Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
24.05.2010Ventas "underperform"Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ventas Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Ventas News

18.09.19Prudent Investments to Aid Ventas Amid Senior Housing Woes
Weitere Ventas News
Werbung

Inside

DZ BANK - EVONIK: Stabile Gewinnentwicklung erwartet
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
"Politik kann ein Trigger sein"
Wie kauft man einen ETF?  Antworten auf die häufigsten Fragen
Apple drückt beim iPhone aufs Tempo
Die Kunst des Mischens
Video: S&P500 Neues Gap!
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, Bayer, Infineon
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Ventas-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Ventas Peer Group News

07.10.19Ventas Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
03.10.19HCP Announces Strategic Portfolio Trades With Brookdale
20.09.19Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.7925 Per Share
18.09.19Prudent Investments to Aid Ventas Amid Senior Housing Woes
17.09.19Ventas Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for First Time
16.09.19Ventas to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Real Estate Conference
14.09.19Is HCP a Buy?
11.09.19Untergrenzen für Pflegekräfte in Kliniken werden erweitert
10.09.19HCP to Buy Life Science Asset. Boost West Cambridge Cluster
09.09.19Ventas to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference

News von

Im Ernstfall versagen noch immer viele europäische Banken
Nach wenigen Klicks ist klar, ob es eine Entschädigung gibt
Wie es wirklich um Einkommensgleichheit bestellt ist
Wenn die Sparkasse aus heiterem Himmel den Sparvertrag kündigt
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

Strafzinsen: So schützen Sie Ihr Geld
DAX-Vorschau: Gegenwind an Börsen hält an - Handelsgespräche im Fokus
Goldpreis: Kräftige Verkaufswelle unter Profis
Bayer-Aktie schießt nach oben: Ist das ein Kaufsignal?
DAX zurück im Plus: Zweifel an rascher Lösung im Zollstreit - Bayer-Aktie im Aufschwung

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Merck KGaA schließt Übernahme von Versum ab -- ams scheitert mit Angebot für OSRAM -- Wirecard, GE, Uber, Bayer, Hypoport, Dialog im Fokus

Neue Konzernchefin baut thyssenkrupp wohl erneut um. Aufsicht prüft Abgas-Manipulationsverdacht bei Daimler-Transportern. Post-Chef rechnet mit hohem Verlust für Streetscooter - Tesla-Manager soll Absatz ankurbeln. Continental im Fokus: Konzernumbau im Stop-and-Go-Tempo.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie beeinflusst die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg Ihr Umweltbewusstsein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07.10.19
Dow letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Merck KGaA schließt Übernahme von Versum ab -- ams scheitert mit Angebot für OSRAM -- Wirecard, GE, Uber, Bayer, Hypoport, Dialog im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
07.10.19
General Electric-Aktie wenig bewegt: GE friert Pensionspläne für tausende US-Mitarbeiter ein
Aktie im Fokus
07.10.19
Uber-Aktie gewinnt: Citigroup hebt Kursziel für Uber
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC SE566480
Infineon AG623100
OSRAM AGLED400
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400