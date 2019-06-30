Ventas Announces Treatment of 2019 Distributions

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) announced the tax treatment of its 2019 distributions.

The Companys dividends for 2019 totaled $3.17 per share, taking into account the Companys first through fourth quarter 2019 dividends whose ex-dividend dates all occurred in 2019.

The Companys fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.7925 per share, announced on December 6, 2019 and paid on January 13, 2020, is taxable to stockholders as part of their 2020 dividend income.

For income tax purposes, total distributed dividends for 2019 were $3.17 per share.

The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions and the appropriate 1099-DIV box number:

DISTRIBUTIONS ON Ventas COMMON STOCK Date

Paid 2019

REIT

Dividend 2019

Taxable

Income 2020

Taxable

Income Box 1a

Ordinary

Dividend Box 1b

Qualified

Dividend

(Included in

Box 1a) Box 5

199A

Dividend

(Included in

Box 1a) Box 2a

Capital

Gain Distr. Box 2b

Unrecap.

Section

1250 Gain

(Included in

Box 2a) Box 3

Nondividend

Distribution Jan. 14,

2019 N/A $0.792500 N/A $0.587818 $0.030573 $0.557245 $0.008586 $0.008586 $0.196096 Apr. 12,

2019 $0.792500 $0.792500 N/A $0.587818 $0.030573 $0.557245 $0.008586 $0.008586 $0.196096 July 12,

2019 $0.792500 $0.792500 N/A $0.587818 $0.030573 $0.557245 $0.008586 $0.008586 $0.196096 Oct. 11,

2019 $0.792500 $0.792500 N/A $0.587818 $0.030573 $0.557245 $0.008586 $0.008586 $0.196096 Total

Taxable

in 2019 N/A $3.170000 N/A $2.351272 $0.122292 $2.228980 $0.034344 $0.034344 $0.784384 Jan. 13,

2020 $0.792500 N/A $0.7925000 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total $3.170000 N/A $0.7925000 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beginning in 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added Section 199A to allow for a new tax deduction based on certain qualified business income. Section 199A provides eligible individual taxpayers a deduction of up to 20 percent of their qualified real estate investment trust dividends (Box 5 of the Form 1099-DIV).

Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the "Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

