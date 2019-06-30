finanzen.net
21.01.2020
Ventas Announces Treatment of 2019 Distributions

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) announced the tax treatment of its 2019 distributions.

The Companys dividends for 2019 totaled $3.17 per share, taking into account the Companys first through fourth quarter 2019 dividends whose ex-dividend dates all occurred in 2019.

The Companys fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.7925 per share, announced on December 6, 2019 and paid on January 13, 2020, is taxable to stockholders as part of their 2020 dividend income.

For income tax purposes, total distributed dividends for 2019 were $3.17 per share.

The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions and the appropriate 1099-DIV box number:

 

 

DISTRIBUTIONS ON Ventas COMMON STOCK

 

 

Date
Paid

 

2019
REIT
Dividend

 

2019
Taxable
Income

 

 

 

 

 

2020
Taxable
Income

 

Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Box 1b
Qualified
Dividend
(Included in
Box 1a)

 

 

 

Box 5
199A
Dividend
(Included in
Box 1a)

 

 

 

 

 

Box 2a
Capital
Gain Distr.

 

 

Box 2b
Unrecap.
Section
1250 Gain
(Included in
Box 2a)

 

 

 

 

 

Box 3
Nondividend
Distribution

Jan. 14,
2019

N/A

 

$0.792500

 

N/A

 

$0.587818

 

$0.030573

 

$0.557245

 

$0.008586

 

$0.008586

 

$0.196096

Apr. 12,
2019

 

$0.792500

 

$0.792500

 

N/A

 

$0.587818

 

$0.030573

 

$0.557245

 

$0.008586

 

$0.008586

 

$0.196096

July 12,
2019

 

$0.792500

 

$0.792500

 

N/A

 

$0.587818

 

$0.030573

 

$0.557245

 

$0.008586

 

$0.008586

 

$0.196096

Oct. 11,
2019

 

$0.792500

 

$0.792500

 

N/A

 

$0.587818

 

$0.030573

 

$0.557245

 

$0.008586

 

$0.008586

 

$0.196096

Total
Taxable
in 2019

 

N/A

 

$3.170000

 

N/A

 

$2.351272

 

$0.122292

 

$2.228980

 

$0.034344

 

$0.034344

 

$0.784384

Jan. 13,
2020

 

$0.792500

 

N/A

 

$0.7925000

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

Total

 

$3.170000

 

N/A

 

$0.7925000

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

Beginning in 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added Section 199A to allow for a new tax deduction based on certain qualified business income. Section 199A provides eligible individual taxpayers a deduction of up to 20 percent of their qualified real estate investment trust dividends (Box 5 of the Form 1099-DIV).

Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the "Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Companys press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

