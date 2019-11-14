Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) has earned the 2019 Nareit Health Care "Leader in the Light award for a third consecutive year, recognizing the Companys outstanding achievement in sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) practices. In addition, the Company was ranked "First Tier in the 2019 CPA Zicklin Index of Corporate Political Disclosure and Accountability. With a score of 87.1%, Ventas was the highest ranked Healthcare REIT on the Index, far outpacing the real estate industry average score of 23.2%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005201/en/

Ventas Honored as 2019 Nareit Health Care Leader in the Light

"We thank Nareit and Zicklin for their meaningful recognitions and validation of Ventass deep commitment to responsible investment in our people, our performance and the planet, said Robert F. Probst, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Ventas sustainability and ESG efforts have been direct drivers of our long-term business success, and we have tremendous momentum as we continue to elevate our integrated corporate responsibility platform.

Presented during the REITWorld 2019 Annual Conference in Los Angeles, CA, the Nareit Leader in the Light award celebrates sustainability and ESG leaders from nine major property sectors including health care, retail, office and residential. This marks the fourth time Ventas has received the award since the recognition became associated with the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) Survey in 2012. Nareit is the worldwide representative voice for real estate investment trusts and publicly traded real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate and capital markets.

The 2019 CPA Zicklin Index benchmarks the political disclosure and accountability policies and practices for election-related spending of leading U.S. public companies. Developed by the Center for Political Accountability in conjunction with the Zicklin Center for Business Ethics Research at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, the Index uses 24 metrics to assess companies policies and disclosure practices and has been published annual since 2011.

2019 has been another year of strong ESG progress. Ventas has bolstered its reputation as an industry leader with its inclusion in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and publication of its second annual Corporate Sustainability Report. Ventas also remained on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and maintained its position as GRESBs highest performing healthcare REIT, the third consecutive year for both accomplishments.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the "Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Companys press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005201/en/