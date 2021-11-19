Ventas Continues Its Industry ESG Leadership In 2021

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas or the "Company) has continued its industry leadership in the area of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) by earning its fifth consecutive Nareit Health Care "Leader in the Light award for superior sustainability practices; receiving Silver in Nareits second annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) recognition awards; being named a 2021 GRESB Real Estate Sector Leader and achieving the top score across all U.S. listed Healthcare REITs; and maintaining its inclusion on the rigorous S&P Dow Jones World and North America sustainability indices.

"Ventas has been a leader in ESG for more than a decade, said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO. "I am so proud that we continue to make meaningful, demonstrable progress and drive our company and our industry to even greater heights with dedicated resources, investments, leadership focus and company actions that are good for the planet, our employees, our investors and all our stakeholders. I especially commend our dedicated ESG team and all Ventas leaders throughout the company who delivered these progress achievements.

Guided by our core values of integrity, transparency and accountability, Ventas consistently challenges itself to innovate and enhance our ESG practices. Notable Ventas ESG achievements in 2021 include:

ENVIRONMENT

Named an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for 2021 recognizing our best-in-class energy management practices and being the leading owner of ENERGY STAR certified senior housing properties in the U.S. and Canada

Named a 2021 GRESB Real Estate Sector Leader, earning a 4-star GRESB rating for the ninth consecutive year and achieving the top score across all U.S. listed Healthcare REITs

Validated our carbon emissions target to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions 30% by 2030 (from a 2018 baseline) with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Approved $20.5M to-date in 2021 of accretive energy efficiency investments in our SHOP and Office portfolios (LED lighting and HVAC optimization), bringing our three-year total to $62.5M

Teamed up with the U.S. Department of Energys Better Building Alliance as a Low Carbon Pilot participant

SOCIAL

Established a cross-level and cross-functional, 40+ employee DE&I Committee to drive tangible, lasting change within our company, our industry and in our communities, and chaired by the CEO with our Chief Investment Officer as the executive sponsor

Named to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for second consecutive year in 2021

Celebrated a 2021 class of six interns that were 100% diverse (self-identified as female and/or a person of color)

Named "Founding Diversity Partner  Healthcare Real Estate with the Real Estate Executive Council (REEC)

Achieved more than 40% of subcontracts with minority or women-owned businesses at our Philadelphia-based One uCity and Drexel Academic Tower development projects

GOVERNANCE

With two new appointments in the past year, the Ventas Board of Directors is now 45% diverse

Implemented a robust unconscious bias training program supported by external DE&I resources

Incorporated a quantitative gender balance metric in our long-term incentive plan for the executive leadership to ensure focus and dedication to gender balance within our workforce

Integrated ESG into our investment and divesture processes, including an assessment of the impact of each acquisition and disposition on our corporate ESG priorities and goals

ABOUT THE NAREIT AWARDS: Nareits Leader in the Light Awards are presented to REITs in eight property sectors: Diversified; Global, (non-U.S.-based companies); Data Center; Health Care; Industrial; Office; Residential; and Retail. Judging criteria for the Leader in the Light program became embedded in the GRESB Survey in 2012 to enable competing companies to measure their performance against a global benchmark. The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Recognition Awards honor both Nareit member companies who have demonstrated a strong commitment and made outstanding contributions to the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion within their companies as well as in the REIT and publicly traded real estate industry.

ABOUT S&P DJSI: S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence.

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries  healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities; health systems and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

