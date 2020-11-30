  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
14.04.2021 03:30

Ventas Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas or the "Company), an S&P 500 company and leading, diversified healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, announced today that is has been named a 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy for the first time. The award recognizes the Companys energy efficiency achievements across its portfolio of approximately 1,200 properties.

"Ventas has a longstanding commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) excellence, which imbues our enterprise and drives our ongoing sustainability and energy management practices and investments, said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This award recognizes the dedicated efforts our employees and operating partners have made to ensure our properties manage energy efficiently and meet the highest standards in environmental responsibility as we work towards achieving our ambitious new energy and emissions reduction targets set in 2020. These efforts are consistent with the priority we place on ESG, health and safety because they will help to address the impact of climate change on the environment and public health.

The initiatives undertaken by Ventas to earn this award include:

  • Committing to strong energy management practices and use of the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager and EPA data to conduct energy benchmarking, analysis and engagement with operators
  • Investing broadly in energy efficiency measures such as LED lighting and HVAC improvements, including projects at more than 150 properties in 2020
  • Tripling the amount of ENERGY STAR certified space in the portfolio to nearly 120 properties representing 11 million square feet and earning the most senior care ENERGY STAR certifications of any owner in 2020 and 2019
  • Introducing ambitious new energy and carbon emissions reduction targets and validation of our carbon target by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth, said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STARs awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries  healthcare and real estate. As one of the worlds foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of December 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated real estate entities approximately 1,200 properties.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizationsincluding more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

Nachrichten zu Ventas Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
19.03.21
Ventas gibt vierteljährliche Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
19.02.21
Ventas: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
16.02.21
Ausblick: Ventas legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
03.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: Ventas legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Analysten sehen für Ventas-Aktie schwarz (finanzen.net)
31.12.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Ventas-Aktie im Dezember 2020 (finanzen.net)
14.12.20
Ventas schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
30.11.20
Experten sehen bei Ventas-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ventas News
RSS Feed
Ventas zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ventas Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.07.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
05.04.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
03.03.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
15.01.2016Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
02.05.2016Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
24.05.2010Ventas "underperform"Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ventas Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Ventas News

19.03.21Ventas gibt vierteljährliche Dividende bekannt
20.03.21Ventas (VTR) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
08.04.21Life-Science Assets to Aid Ventas (VTR) Amid Pandemic Woes
Weitere Ventas News
Werbung

Trading-News

Wie hart trifft der US-Steuervorstoß das Silicon Valley?
Micron Technology surft die Corona-Welle
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Rücklauf vermieden
Vontobel: SAP sichert sich Google als Großkunden
Daily DAX Prognose: Coinbase IPO: Nur Euphorie und Hype?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
So kann man ab 50 für das Alter vorsorgen
15 Minuten Lunchtime Webinar: So verwalten Sie Ihren Allvest Vertrag im Kunden-Cockpit
War der Hype um Wasserstoff-Aktien nur ein laues Lüftchen?
Attraktive Geschäftsmodelle"
my-si: Sicher, nachhaltig, renditestark UND gesellschaftlich nützlich
Tech-Aktien: Auch künftig führt kaum ein Weg an ihnen vorbei
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Ventas-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Ventas Peer Group News

03:30 UhrVentas Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award
08.04.21Life-Science Assets to Aid Ventas (VTR) Amid Pandemic Woes
25.03.21OTS: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG / RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG zeigt sich als verlässliches ...
20.03.21Ventas (VTR) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
19.03.21Ventas gibt vierteljährliche Dividende bekannt
17.03.21Ventas Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share
14.03.21Experten warnen vor verschärftem Mangel an Pflegepersonal
14.03.21Techniker Krankenkasse: Acht von zehn Rücken-OPs wohl unnötig
05.03.21Ventas to Present at Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference
05.03.21Weniger Covid-19-Patienten - aber nicht mehr freie Intensivbetten

News von

Kampf gegen die Wohnungsnot  Jetzt sollen die Kommunen entmündigt werden
Der Ärger mit ausländischen IBAN-Kontonummern
Coinbase: Neue Amazon-Chance oder digitaler Mega-Bluff?
120 Prozent in 3 Monaten  So profitieren Sie vom neuen Krypto-Hype
Fast 5000 Euro weg  so vermeiden Sie die teure Elterngeld-Falle

News von

Kursexplosion bei Ripple: Der Nachholbedarf ist groß
Wozu Morgan Stanley bei der Aktie von Nel ASA rät
DAX-Chartanalyse: Symptomloser Verlauf
Newsticker Corona: EU-Vertreter - J&J soll Klarheit über Lieferverzögerungen schaffen
Nvidia-Aktie vor Allzeithoch: Wann das große Kaufsignal kommt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leicht im Plus -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- BTC mit Rekord -- Bundesweite Corona-Notbremse -- FDA und CDC empfehlen Impfstopp mit J&J-Vakzin -- VW, LEONI, Siemens Healthineers im Fokus

Facebook: Nutzer können Beiträge direkt bei Aufsichtsgremium melden. Aareal-Großinvestor Petrus stellt drei neue Aufsichtsräte zur Wahl. American Airlines erwartet weiteren Milliardenverlust. Irland passt Impfplan für AstraZeneca an. Versorgungsengpässe bremsen Impfstoff-Produktion bei Novavax. EU genehmigt Übernahme von Tele Columbus. Vertriebslizenz in Brasilien gibt Eckert & Ziegler-Aktie Aufwind.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

20 Dinge, die man für 561 Milliarden Euro kaufen könnte
20 Dinge, die man für 561 Milliarden Euro kaufen könnte
James Bond und seine Autos
Welcher Sportwagen gehörte zu welchem Bond-Film?
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Top 10: Die zehn teuersten Unternehmen in Deutschland
Das sind die zehn teuersten Unternehmen Deutschlands
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen