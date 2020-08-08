  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
28.01.2021 03:17

Ventas Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) today announced that it is one of 380 companies included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). Increasing its overall score by five points to 81%, far exceeding the average company score of 64%, Ventas earned its strongest scores for overall disclosures (100%) and for data excellence in the areas of female leadership and talent pipeline, pro-women brand and inclusive culture. Ventas joins companies in 44 countries across 11 sectors including real estate, financials, healthcare and industrials on the 2021 Index.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127006051/en/

Ventas Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ventas Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Ventas is proud to be recognized as a gender equality leader by the Bloomberg GEI for the second year, said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO. "As a long-standing proponent of gender diversity, we constantly strive to foster a culture that attracts and retains the top talent in our industry, a multifaceted group of individuals whose diversity of thought and perspective drives better business decisions and more successful outcomes for all stakeholders.

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. The index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Ventas has been at the forefront of gender diversity in real estate. The Company is led by a woman CEO, its board of directors is 36% female and has maintained at least two female board members since 2001. Its employee population is also gender balanced.1 Ventas was the first REIT Signatory to the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion and was most recently named the Gold Recipient of the 2020 Nareit Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards. CEO Cafaro is also involved across the industry serving as Co-Chair of Nareits Diversity, Equity & Inclusion CEO Council and as Chair of The Real Estate Roundtable.

"The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today, said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets.

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. The 380 companies included in the 2021 index earned at least a 50% Overall GEI Score and have a market capitalization exceeding $1 billion dollars. To learn more please visit the GEI website.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries  healthcare and real estate. As one of the worlds foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

1 Ventas defines Gender Balance as 50:50 (+/- 5%)

Nachrichten zu Ventas Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt-ETF-Sparplan beim Renditesieger anlegen und vom ETF Boom profitieren (Anzeige)
31.12.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Ventas-Aktie im Dezember 2020 (finanzen.net)
14.12.20
Ventas schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
30.11.20
Experten sehen bei Ventas-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
07.11.20
Ventas gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
05.11.20
Ausblick: Ventas zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.09.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Ventas-Aktie im September 2020 (finanzen.net)
21.09.20
Aktionäre von Ventas erhalten Dividende (MyDividends)
08.08.20
Ventas verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ventas News
RSS Feed
Ventas zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ventas Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.07.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
05.04.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
03.03.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
15.01.2016Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
02.05.2016Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
24.05.2010Ventas "underperform"Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ventas Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Ventas News

21.01.21Ausbau von Offshore-Windkraft stockt - Branche fordert politische Impulse
31.12.20Die Expertenmeinungen zur Ventas-Aktie im Dezember 2020
Weitere Ventas News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Florian Foerster von Invesco: ETF-Portfolio aufbauen: So gehts
Neues Kaufsignal nach Corona-Absturz: Dieser deutsche Autobauer überzeugt mit relativer Stärke
Starbucks hofft auf bessere Geschäfte - Aktie vor Entscheidung
DZ BANK - Pfeiffer Vacuum: Mit Unterdruck in neue Höhen
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Wandel bei Europäischen Banken
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Alles nur ein Spiel bei GameStop? Aktien-Flash Mob versus Shortseller-Profis
Was, wenn Inflation kommt?
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Ventas-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Ventas Peer Group News

03:17 UhrVentas Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
21.01.21Ausbau von Offshore-Windkraft stockt - Branche fordert politische Impulse
20.01.21Ventas Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
31.12.20Die Expertenmeinungen zur Ventas-Aktie im Dezember 2020
22.12.20Here's Why Ventas (VTR) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
14.12.20Ventas schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus
11.12.20Ventas Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share
06.12.20Why Is Ventas (VTR) Up 20.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
30.11.20Experten sehen bei Ventas-Aktie Potenzial
27.11.20Asklepios leidet unter Corona-Krise - deutlich weniger Patienten

News von

Diese deutschen Städte sind die Gewinner der Krise
Kommt 2021 die Inflation zurück?
Europa bekommt die Quittung für seinen Umgang mit der Corona-Krise
Flucht vor Corona? In der Schweiz wird das Zweit-Haus plötzlich erschwinglich
Beliebt, aber bald verboten? Das Ende des Einfamilienhauses

News von

Blackberry mit stärkster Aktienrally seit 27 Jahren: Der Hintergrund
DAX mehr als zwei Prozent im Minus - Stockende Corona-Impfungen setzen Börsen zu
RWE-Aktie: Absahnen unter der Super-Hürde
Citi erwartet Boom bei Nel Asa und ITM Power und rät zum Kauf der Aktien
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Aussicht auf neuen Chef gibt UniCredit einen Schub

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefer -- Dow mit Kursrutsch -- Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an -- Tesla trotzt der Pandemie -- Facebook schlägt Erwartungen -- Apple, BMW, Microsoft, GameStop, Software AG im Fokus

Bitcoin rutscht unter 30.000-Dollar-Marke. HeidelbergCement trennt sich von Geschäft in Kuwait. Abbott Laboratories gewinnt dank Corona-Tests weiter an Fahrt. RWE könnte laut Kartellamt perspektivisch marktbeherrschend werden. SAP will mit Software-Paket aus einem Guss Cloud-Einstieg beschleunigen. AT&T schreibt Milliardenverlust.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen