Ventas Ranked #1 in Real Estate Industry in 3BL Medias 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2020

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), was today named as the top real estate company, and #32 overall, in 3BL Medias 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2020. This is the first time that Ventas has been included on the list which recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance amongst the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 141 ESG transparency and performance factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

"Ventas is proud to be recognized as an industry leader for our continued momentum on all aspects of ESG, said Debra A. Cafaro. "Our performance reflects our actions to curb our environmental impact, mitigate climate change risks, and ensure the well-being and inclusion of our diverse employees.

"Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decade means we need all companies to embed ESG issues into their business, said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. "The best corporate citizens of 2020 are leaders, demonstrating how transparency, ambitious goals, robust strategies and accounting for all stakeholders builds business and social value.

Ventas has been honored with a number of prominent and notable ESG achievements in the past year including:

Named to the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the first time

Became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and the Womens Empowerment Principles (WEP)

Third consecutive year as Nareit Leader in the Light Award recipient for Healthcare

Methodology: The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL Media has managed the ranking since 2018. All Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Data and information used in the 2020 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is from March 6, 2019 to March 13, 2020.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Operating at the intersection of two dynamic industries  healthcare and real estate  the Company owns and operates a highly-diversified portfolio of approximately 1,200 senior housing, research and innovation, and healthcare properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly-rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. For further information, please visit our websites: www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

