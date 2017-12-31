Ventas to Acquire Distinctive Seniors Housing Community in Manhattan

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) announced today that it has signed a definitive
agreement to acquire a premier seniors housing community ("Battery Park
or the "Community) located in the appealing Battery Park City
neighborhood of downtown Manhattan for approximately $194 million from
Brookdale Senior Living ("Brookdale).
"The Battery Park acquisition firmly establishes Ventas as the market
leader in seniors housing in the elite Manhattan market, said Debra A.
Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Battery Park adds
an irreplaceable, well-established community to our high-quality seniors
housing portfolio and is uniquely positioned to benefit from New York
Citys strong demographics. We are pleased to reach another mutually
beneficial transaction for Ventas and Brookdale and we look forward to
growing and improving this high-quality residence for seniors.
The 14-story Community, which includes 217 units overlooking the Hudson
River, is a premier independent living community for New York Citys
senior population and benefits from first class services, gardens,
natural light and spacious units. It is located in a thriving downtown
Manhattan neighborhood that offers high-end retail, residential and
commercial space in addition to easy access to other highly sought after
neighborhoods such as Tribeca, SoHo and the Financial District.
The acquisition is attractively valued below replacement cost and
represents an approximately 5 percent going-in yield on net operating
income with redevelopment opportunities offering additional potential
upside. Brookdale, which has successfully operated the Community for
nearly 20 years since its opening, will continue to operate the
Community under a management contract with Ventas upon closing of the
transaction. While the Company expects the closing to occur by year-end
2018, it remains subject to customary closing conditions and there can
be no assurance whether or when the closing will occur.
Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment
trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United
States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing
communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation
centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities,
health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge
subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility
development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health
systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the
"Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless
otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge
can be found at www.ventasreit.com
and www.lillibridge.com.
