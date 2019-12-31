Ventas to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas or the "Company) announced today that management will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference (the "BAML Conference) on September 15, 2020.

Ventas will post written materials outlining its recent business trends to accompany the Companys meetings with certain investors at the BAML Conference. These materials will be available starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on September 15 and will be archived in the "Investor Presentations section of the Companys website at https://www.ventasreit.com/investor-presentations for a limited period following the event.

Ventas, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, unless otherwise expressly noted), an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust with a highly diversified portfolio of senior housing, research and innovation, and healthcare properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties (including properties classified as held for sale), consisting of senior housing communities, medical office buildings, research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

