14.09.2020

Ventas to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas or the "Company) announced today that management will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference (the "BAML Conference) on September 15, 2020.

Ventas will post written materials outlining its recent business trends to accompany the Companys meetings with certain investors at the BAML Conference. These materials will be available starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on September 15 and will be archived in the "Investor Presentations section of the Companys website at https://www.ventasreit.com/investor-presentations for a limited period following the event.

Ventas, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, unless otherwise expressly noted), an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust with a highly diversified portfolio of senior housing, research and innovation, and healthcare properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties (including properties classified as held for sale), consisting of senior housing communities, medical office buildings, research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Companys press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. Supplemental information regarding the Company can be found on the Companys website under the "Investor Relations section or at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations/annual-reports---supplemental-information. A comprehensive listing of the Companys properties is available at www.ventasreit.com/our-portfolio/properties-by-stateprovince.

Analysen zu Ventas Inc.

03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
24.05.2010Ventas "underperform"Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

