Ventas to Participate in Nareit REITWeek 2019 Conference

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) management will make a presentation regarding
the Company at the Nareit REITWeek 2019 Conference (the "Nareit
Conference) in New York, New York on June 4, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern
Time.
The presentation will be audio webcast and may accessed through the
Companys website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations.
Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation or the
Companys meetings with certain investors at the Nareit Conference will
be available on the Companys website starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on
June 4. The webcast and any written materials will be archived at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations
for a limited period following the event.
Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment
trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United
States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing
communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and
innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care
facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary,
Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and
advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems
throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the "Company
mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise
expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be
found at www.ventasreit.com
and www.lillibridge.com.
The Company routinely announces material information to investors and
the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission
("SEC) filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Companys
website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations.
The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to
be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others
interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the
information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to
following the Companys press releases, SEC filings and public
conference calls and webcasts.
