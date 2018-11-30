finanzen.net
30.05.2019
Ventas to Participate in Nareit REITWeek 2019 Conference

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) management will make a presentation regarding the Company at the Nareit REITWeek 2019 Conference (the "Nareit Conference) in New York, New York on June 4, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be audio webcast and may accessed through the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation or the Companys meetings with certain investors at the Nareit Conference will be available on the Companys website starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on June 4. The webcast and any written materials will be archived at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations for a limited period following the event.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the "Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Companys press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Nachrichten zu Ventas Inc.

16.05.19
Immobilienkonzern Ventas zahlt Dividende aus (MyDividends)
28.04.19
Ventas zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.04.19
Ausblick: Ventas stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
06.02.19
Ausblick: Ventas stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.10.18
Ausblick: Ventas stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
17.09.18
Ventas wird eine konstante Dividende ausschütten (MyDividends)
25.07.18
Ausblick: Ventas informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Ventas Inc.

04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
06.07.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.07.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
05.04.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
03.03.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
15.01.2016Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
02.05.2016Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.11.2015Ventas NeutralMizuho
24.05.2010Ventas "underperform"Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Meistgelesene Ventas News

16.05.19 Immobilienkonzern Ventas zahlt Dividende aus
26.05.19 Why Is Ventas (VTR) Up 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
