Ventas to Participate in Nareit REITWeek 2020 Conference

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas or the "Company) announced today that management will participate in the Nareit REITWeek 2020 Conference (the "Nareit Conference) to be held June 2 to June 4, 2020.

Any Company written materials accompanying the Companys meetings with certain investors at the Nareit Conference will be available on the Companys website starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on June 2. These materials will be archived at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations for a limited period following the event.

