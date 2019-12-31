finanzen.net
01.06.2020

Ventas to Participate in Nareit REITWeek 2020 Conference

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas or the "Company) announced today that management will participate in the Nareit REITWeek 2020 Conference (the "Nareit Conference) to be held June 2 to June 4, 2020.

Any Company written materials accompanying the Companys meetings with certain investors at the Nareit Conference will be available on the Companys website starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on June 2. These materials will be archived at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations for a limited period following the event.

Ventas, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, unless otherwise expressly noted), an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust with a highly diversified portfolio of senior housing, research and innovation, and healthcare properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties (including properties classified as held for sale), consisting of senior housing communities, medical office buildings, research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Companys press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. Supplemental information regarding the Company can be found on the Companys website under the "Investor Relations section or at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations/annual-reports---supplemental-information. A comprehensive listing of the Companys properties is available at www.ventasreit.com/our-portfolio/properties-location.

