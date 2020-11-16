  • Suche
16.11.2020 21:20

Ventas to Participate in Nareit REITworld 2020 Conference

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas or the "Company) announced today that management will make a presentation regarding the Company at the virtual Nareit REITworld 2020 Conference (the "Nareit Conference) on November 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation at the Nareit Conference will be available on the Companys website starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on November 17. These materials will be archived at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations for a limited period following the event.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries  healthcare and real estate. As one of the worlds foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Companys website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Companys press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. Supplemental information regarding the Company can be found on the Companys website under the "Investor Relations section or at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations/annual-reports-supplemental-information. A comprehensive listing of the Companys properties is available at www.ventasreit.com/our-portfolio/properties-by-stateprovince.

07.11.20
Ventas gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
05.11.20
Ausblick: Ventas zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.09.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Ventas-Aktie im September 2020 (finanzen.net)
21.09.20
Aktionäre von Ventas erhalten Dividende (MyDividends)
08.08.20
Ventas verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
06.08.20
Ausblick: Ventas mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.07.20
Juli 2020: So schätzen Experten die Ventas-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
23.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: Ventas zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Ventas Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
04.05.2018Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.07.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
05.04.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
03.03.2016Ventas BuyMizuho
15.01.2016Ventas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
03.09.2019Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.03.2017Ventas HoldSunTrust
21.11.2016Ventas NeutralMizuho
13.07.2016Ventas HoldArgus Research Company
02.05.2016Ventas Equal WeightBarclays Capital
24.05.2010Ventas "underperform"Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

05.11.20Ausblick: Ventas zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
07.11.20Ventas gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
06.11.20Ventas (VTR) Q3 FFO Beats Estimates. Revenues Decline Y/Y
06.11.20Ventas (VTR) Tops Q3 FFO Estimates
22.10.20Why Ventas (VTR) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
09.11.20Ventas (VTR) and GIC Form JV for R&amp;I Development Projects
07.11.20Ventas Inc (VTR) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
09.11.20Here's Why Welltower. Ventas. and Other Healthcare REITs Are Skyrocketing Monday
Ventas Peer Group News

21:20 UhrVentas to Participate in Nareit REITworld 2020 Conference
09.11.20Here's Why Welltower. Ventas. and Other Healthcare REITs Are Skyrocketing Monday
09.11.20Ventas (VTR) and GIC Form JV for R&amp;I Development Projects
09.11.20Neuer Höchststand bei Corona-Kranken auf Intensivstation
07.11.20Ventas gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
07.11.20Ventas Inc (VTR) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
07.11.20Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
06.11.20Ventas (VTR) Q3 FFO Beats Estimates. Revenues Decline Y/Y
06.11.20Rhön-Klinikum: Staat muss Krankenhäusern weiter helfen
06.11.20Ventas (VTR) Tops Q3 FFO Estimates

