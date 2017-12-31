Ventas to Ring New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) today announced that the Company will ring the
New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell today, Tuesday, May 1 at 4 p.m.
Eastern Time.
Taking place on the 20th anniversary of the Companys
founding and listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1998, the
ceremonial bell ringing showcases two decades of sustained excellence
and consistent performance as a leading real estate investment trust
(REIT). Ventas Chairman and CEO, Debra A. Cafaro, will be joined by
members of the Ventas Board of Directors and senior leadership team as
she performs the honorary closing bell ceremony.
"Our journey to an S&P 500, financially strong enterprise that ranks as
one of Fortunes Worlds Most Admired Companies returning a total
shareholder return of 4,673% since 1999 is nothing short of
exceptional, said Cafaro. "Over the last 20 years, we have earned our
leadership position by delivering consistent, excellent performance for
the benefit of our shareholders, business partners and employees through
a variety of economic, capital markets and reimbursement cycles. And at
the heart of our Companys success is our tenured, talented and
collaborative team who, without exception, are driven by a unified
commitment to build shareholder value.
Ventas growth emanates from the unwavering strategic principles of
portfolio diversification supported by best-in-class care providers and
innovative premier institutions; financial strength and flexibility; a
secure dividend supported by stable and growing cash flows; and
leadership built on a foundation of integrity.
"These are the themes we have sounded since Ventas began, and Ventas has
achieved great success by building on this solid, consistent strategy,
said Cafaro. "Ventas is an extraordinary company and investment with a
passion for excellence, problem-solving and execution. We remain
forward-thinking value-creators, positioned to grow in the highly
dynamic, robust and fragmented $1 trillion seniors housing and
healthcare real estate market. And we are just getting started."
The Closing Bell will be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/NYSE
Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment
trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United
States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing
communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation
centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities,
health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge
subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility
development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health
systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the
"Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless
otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge
can be found at www.ventasreit.com
and www.lillibridge.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005930/en/