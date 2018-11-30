finanzen.net
+ + + Was Anleger jetzt über die Börse wissen müssen + + +-w-
22.04.2019 16:00
Bewerten
(0)

Ventev & RF Industries Collaborate on New Line of Cable

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ventev, the manufacturing brand of TESSCO Technologies (Nasdaq: TESS) has announced a new partnership with RF Industries to produce a cobranded line of low PIM cable assemblies designed to simplify and expedite installations.

Branded as Ventev by RF Industries, the new cable assemblies will deliver high quality coax assemblies with exceptional PIM mitigation. They will be available in the most common configurations and lengths to allow for fast shipping and delivery to help speed network deployments. All cables will be plenum rated and PIM tested before delivery, with convenient downloadable reports from RF Industries PIM Tracker. They will be assembled in the USA.

"As two of the industrys leading brands, teaming Ventev with RF Industries will deliver a product thats not only high quality but readily and easily available, said Mary Beth Smith, General Manager of Ventev. "This new collaboration is also part of Ventevs commitment to finding innovative ways to deliver for our customers and we look forward to building an even deeper relationship with RF Industries, as well as new partnerships with other complementary brands in wireless.

The new cable assemblies from Ventev by RF Industries are available now from Tessco and online at www.tessco.com.

About Ventev Wireless Infrastructure

Ventev, a unit of TESSCO Technologies Inc., engineers and manufactures industry-leading Wi-Fi and wireless infrastructure products, to ensure reliable network performance and simplify installation of Wi-Fi, IoT, LTE, DAS and two-way networks. After you choose the radio, chose Ventev to deploy, protect, power, and improve your wireless radio network. For more information, visit ventev.com/infra or connect on Twitter @Ventevinfra.

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350 of the industrys top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ("IoT), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables and custom cabling. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with operations in New York and Connecticut. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu TESSCO Technologies Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TESSCO Technologies News
RSS Feed
TESSCO Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TESSCO Technologies Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.01.2015TESSCO Technologies BuySingular Research
27.10.2014TESSCO Technologies BuySingular Research
20.01.2015TESSCO Technologies BuySingular Research
27.10.2014TESSCO Technologies BuySingular Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TESSCO Technologies Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene TESSCO Technologies News

04.04.19Tessco Technologies (TESS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
21.03.19Has TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
26.03.19Tessco Technologies (TESS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Weitere TESSCO Technologies News
Anzeige

Inside

Einfache Geldanlage bei Deutschlands bestem Robo-Advisor
Mit Informationsvorsprung in den Tag starten  jeden Börsenhandelstag!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX erreicht Jahreshoch - Das wird jetzt wichtig!
Aktien von Rocket Internet im Fokus der Anleger
DZ BANK - Orange: Strategie-Update in Arbeit
HSBC: Am Automobilmarkt macht sich wieder Optimismus breit
VW und Toyota setzen sich durch
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur TESSCO Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

TESSCO Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So entlarven Sie überteuerte Nachahmer-Fonds
So sichern Sie sich Zuschüsse und Prämien für Ihr Elektroauto
Mehrheit der Deutschen ist klar gegen Enteignungen
Eine Enteignung schafft keine Wohnungen
Wenig erwachsener Umgang mit Aktionären bei Bayer

News von

Musterklage gegen Rentensteuer: Was wichtig wird
Metro-Aktie: Die Zerschlagung von Real wird immer wahrscheinlicher
Mr. Dax Dirk Müller: "Das Problem ist nicht der Brexit"
FiatChrysler-Aktie: Mit dem Erzrivalen in die Kiste
Diese vier deutschen Aktien empfehlen die Deutsche Bank-Analysten zum Kauf

News von

5 Dinge, die Millionäre tun und von denen Millennials wissen sollten, wenn sie ein Vermögen aufbauen wollen
Zwischen Elend und Verschwendung: 13 erstaunliche Fakten über die russische Wirtschaft
So können Sie ganz einfach für sich und Ihre Kinder ansparen
Millennials in Deutschland gehen mit ihrer finanziellen Zukunft völlig irrational um
Trump schenkt China eine Waffe, die das Land im Handelskrieg gegen die USA einsetzen kann

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Oster-Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen bei Wirecard-Aktie -- Pinterest-Aktie mit fulminantem Börsendebüt -- Daimler, Senvion, Deutsche Post, OSRAM, Zoom-IPO im Fokus

Apple nimmt zweite Roboter-Linie zum iPhone-Recycling in Betrieb. PUMA-Aktionäre segnen Aktiensplit ab. Samsung nimmt Falt-Handy wegen möglicher Mängel unter die Lupe. 3,4 Milliarden Dollar: Cannabis-Megadeal in Nordamerika eingefädelt. Nestlé: Robuster Start ins neue Geschäftsjahr. US-Versicherer Travelers steigert Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 16 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 16 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 16 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier (CDU) sieht sich derzeit starker Kritik ausgesetzt. Zu Recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18.04.19
DAX geht fester ins Oster-Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen bei Wirecard-Aktie -- Pinterest-Aktie mit fulminantem Börsendebüt -- Daimler, Senvion, Deutsche Post, OSRAM, Zoom-IPO im Fokus
Immobilien
15:23 Uhr
Drees & Sommer Immobilienkolumne - System statt Insellösung: Wie die Fabrik- die Gebäudeplanung beeinflusst
Aktie im Fokus
16:00 Uhr
Volkswagen: Hoffen auf China
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.863186
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
adidasA1EWWW