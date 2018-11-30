Ventev & RF Industries Collaborate on New Line of Cable

Ventev, the manufacturing brand of TESSCO Technologies (Nasdaq: TESS)
has announced a new partnership with RF Industries to produce a
cobranded line of low PIM cable assemblies designed to simplify and
expedite installations.
Branded as Ventev by RF Industries, the new cable assemblies will
deliver high quality coax assemblies with exceptional PIM mitigation.
They will be available in the most common configurations and lengths to
allow for fast shipping and delivery to help speed network deployments.
All cables will be plenum rated and PIM tested before delivery, with
convenient downloadable reports from RF Industries PIM Tracker. They
will be assembled in the USA.
"As two of the industrys leading brands, teaming Ventev with RF
Industries will deliver a product thats not only high quality but
readily and easily available, said Mary Beth Smith, General Manager of
Ventev. "This new collaboration is also part of Ventevs commitment to
finding innovative ways to deliver for our customers and we look forward
to building an even deeper relationship with RF Industries, as well as
new partnerships with other complementary brands in wireless.
The new cable assemblies from Ventev by RF Industries are available now
from Tessco and online at www.tessco.com.
About Ventev Wireless Infrastructure
Ventev, a unit of TESSCO Technologies Inc., engineers and manufactures
industry-leading Wi-Fi and wireless infrastructure products, to ensure
reliable network performance and simplify installation of Wi-Fi, IoT,
LTE, DAS and two-way networks. After you choose the radio, chose Ventev
to deploy, protect, power, and improve your wireless radio network. For
more information, visit ventev.com/infra
or connect on Twitter @Ventevinfra.
About Tessco
TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology
distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and
retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device
accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with
a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions,
and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350
of the industrys top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi,
Internet of Things ("IoT), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a
single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and
complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.
About RF Industries
RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect
products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline
telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products
include RF
connectors, coaxial
cables, data cables, wire
harnesses, fiber
optic cables and custom
cabling. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with
operations in New York and Connecticut. Please visit the RF Industries
website at www.rfindustries.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005355/en/