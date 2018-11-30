Ventev & RF Industries Collaborate on New Line of Cable

Ventev, the manufacturing brand of TESSCO Technologies (Nasdaq: TESS) has announced a new partnership with RF Industries to produce a cobranded line of low PIM cable assemblies designed to simplify and expedite installations.

Branded as Ventev by RF Industries, the new cable assemblies will deliver high quality coax assemblies with exceptional PIM mitigation. They will be available in the most common configurations and lengths to allow for fast shipping and delivery to help speed network deployments. All cables will be plenum rated and PIM tested before delivery, with convenient downloadable reports from RF Industries PIM Tracker. They will be assembled in the USA.

"As two of the industrys leading brands, teaming Ventev with RF Industries will deliver a product thats not only high quality but readily and easily available, said Mary Beth Smith, General Manager of Ventev. "This new collaboration is also part of Ventevs commitment to finding innovative ways to deliver for our customers and we look forward to building an even deeper relationship with RF Industries, as well as new partnerships with other complementary brands in wireless.

The new cable assemblies from Ventev by RF Industries are available now from Tessco and online at www.tessco.com.

About Ventev Wireless Infrastructure

Ventev, a unit of TESSCO Technologies Inc., engineers and manufactures industry-leading Wi-Fi and wireless infrastructure products, to ensure reliable network performance and simplify installation of Wi-Fi, IoT, LTE, DAS and two-way networks. After you choose the radio, chose Ventev to deploy, protect, power, and improve your wireless radio network. For more information, visit ventev.com/infra or connect on Twitter @Ventevinfra.

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350 of the industrys top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ("IoT), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables and custom cabling. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with operations in New York and Connecticut. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005355/en/