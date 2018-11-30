finanzen.net
02.05.2019
Ventura County Fire Department Trains for Emergencies with Cornerstone

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software, is helping Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) prepare its firefighters and employees to anticipate and respond to the dynamic public safety needs of its diverse community.

The department has more than 650 employees across 33 stations and facilities and serves nearly half a million people in seven cities as well as in the unincorporated areas of Ventura County. The diverse geographical makeup of the county requires VCFD to be a full-service, all hazard agency trained in everything from fighting fires to responding to medical emergencies, traffic accidents, land and water rescues, hazardous materials calls, environmental hazards, and a variety of public service requests.

Every day, VCFD responds to more than 130 service calls ranging from medical emergencies, traffic collisions, structure fires and wildfires. Using the Cornerstone Learning Suite, VCFD eliminated the need for its previous paper-based curriculum and brought training online with the intent of bridging communication gaps, providing consistent training and enhancing accessibility. Now, firefighters can access important learning content any time of day from their mobile devices or computer no matter their location.

In this heavily regulated industry, firefighters train daily in a variety of areas to be prepared for the next emergency call. For this reason, VCFD employs a blended learning approach, including instructor-led training, on-the-job training, eLearning, simulations and crowd-sourced training, among other modalities. This provides firefighters with the flexibility to train in the field or whenever possible at their local station in between emergency calls and daily responsibilities.

Since implementing Cornerstone in 2014, VCFD has been able to log training hours more efficiently, expedite reporting, and ensure accurate tracking of completion and compliance. Last year alone, VCFD completed more than 209,000 training hours and created nearly 9,000 ad hoc training sessions through Cornerstone.

Comments on the News

"Streamlining training and career development through Cornerstone has provided consistent training to our firefighters, as well as better communication with our employees who work at various locations and have different on duty schedules, said Deputy Fire Chief Dustin Gardner, Ventura County Fire Department. "Firefighters have a diverse and unique skillset that requires a tremendous amount of specialized training each year. That training is important because lives depend on it. Cornerstone has enhanced our ability to capture and deliver mission critical training through an online learning management system thats easy to access any time of day and provides a range of online courses.

"The Ventura County Fire Department plays a huge role in its community and works day in and day out to ensure the safety of its citizens, said Chris Stewart, senior vice president of global client success, Cornerstone. "We feel honored to work alongside the women and men of the Ventura County Fire Department and provide them with the technology they need to be able to perform their jobs better and provide the highest level of service to their community.

About Ventura County Fire Department

The Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) anticipates and responds to the dynamic public safety needs of a diverse community. This includes more than 480,000 people in the unincorporated areas of Ventura County and seven of its cities: Ojai, Port Hueneme, Moorpark, Camarillo, Santa Paula, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks. Learn more at www.vcfd.org.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone was founded with a passion for empowering people through learning and a conviction that people should be your organizations greatest competitive advantage. Cornerstone is a global human capital management leader with a core belief that companies thrive when they help their employees to realize their potential. Putting this belief into practice, Cornerstone offers solutions to help companies strategically manage and continuously develop their talent throughout the entire employee lifecycle. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, development-driven performance management, and holistic HR planning, Cornerstones human capital management platform is successfully used by more than 3,500 global clients of all sizes, spanning over 40 million users across 192 countries and 43 languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.

