Ventura County Fire Department Trains for Emergencies with Cornerstone

Cornerstone
OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning
and human capital management software, is helping Ventura
County Fire Department (VCFD) prepare its firefighters and employees
to anticipate and respond to the dynamic public safety needs of its
diverse community.
The department has more than 650 employees across 33 stations and
facilities and serves nearly half a million people in seven cities as
well as in the unincorporated areas of Ventura County. The diverse
geographical makeup of the county requires VCFD to be a full-service,
all hazard agency trained in everything from fighting fires to
responding to medical emergencies, traffic accidents, land and water
rescues, hazardous materials calls, environmental hazards, and a variety
of public service requests.
Every day, VCFD responds to more than 130 service calls ranging from
medical emergencies, traffic collisions, structure fires and wildfires.
Using the Cornerstone Learning Suite, VCFD eliminated the need for its
previous paper-based curriculum and brought training online with the
intent of bridging communication gaps, providing consistent training and
enhancing accessibility. Now, firefighters can access important learning
content any time of day from their mobile devices or computer no matter
their location.
In this heavily regulated industry, firefighters train daily in a
variety of areas to be prepared for the next emergency call. For this
reason, VCFD employs a blended learning approach, including
instructor-led training, on-the-job training, eLearning, simulations and
crowd-sourced training, among other modalities. This provides
firefighters with the flexibility to train in the field or whenever
possible at their local station in between emergency calls and daily
responsibilities.
Since implementing Cornerstone in 2014, VCFD has been able to log
training hours more efficiently, expedite reporting, and ensure accurate
tracking of completion and compliance. Last year alone, VCFD completed
more than 209,000 training hours and created nearly 9,000 ad hoc
training sessions through Cornerstone.
Comments on the News
"Streamlining training and career development through Cornerstone has
provided consistent training to our firefighters, as well as better
communication with our employees who work at various locations and have
different on duty schedules, said Deputy Fire Chief Dustin Gardner,
Ventura County Fire Department. "Firefighters have a diverse and unique
skillset that requires a tremendous amount of specialized training each
year. That training is important because lives depend on it. Cornerstone
has enhanced our ability to capture and deliver mission critical
training through an online learning management system thats easy to
access any time of day and provides a range of online courses.
"The Ventura County Fire Department plays a huge role in its community
and works day in and day out to ensure the safety of its citizens, said
Chris Stewart, senior vice president of global client success,
Cornerstone. "We feel honored to work alongside the women and men of the
Ventura County Fire Department and provide them with the technology they
need to be able to perform their jobs better and provide the highest
level of service to their community.
About Ventura County Fire Department
The Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) anticipates and responds to
the dynamic public safety needs of a diverse community. This includes
more than 480,000 people in the unincorporated areas of Ventura County
and seven of its cities: Ojai, Port
Hueneme, Moorpark, Camarillo, Santa
Paula, Simi
Valley and Thousand
Oaks. Learn more at www.vcfd.org.
About Cornerstone
Cornerstone was founded with a passion for empowering people through
learning and a conviction that people should be your organizations
greatest competitive advantage. Cornerstone is a global human capital
management leader with a core belief that companies thrive when they
help their employees to realize their potential. Putting this belief
into practice, Cornerstone offers solutions to help companies
strategically manage and continuously develop their talent throughout
the entire employee lifecycle. Featuring comprehensive recruiting,
personalized learning, development-driven performance management, and
holistic HR planning, Cornerstones human capital management platform is
successfully used by more than 3,500 global clients of all sizes,
spanning over 40 million users across 192 countries and 43
languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190502005217/en/