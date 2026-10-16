Verbio SE: Verbio marks 20 years since its IPO: from German biofuel pioneer to global green solutions business



EQS-Media / 16.10.2026 / 11:37 CET/CEST



Verbio marks 20 years since its IPO: from German biofuel pioneer to global green solutions business

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Since its stock market debut on 16 October 2006, Verbio has grown into an international bioeconomy company

Revenue has risen from around €285 million in the 2005 financial year to just under €2 billion in 2025/26

Focus shifts to making fuller use of existing capacity, improving profitability and generating cash flow

Leipzig, 16 October 2026 – Verbio today marks 20 years since its debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company, then known as VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, went public on 16 October 2006 at an issue price of €14.50 per share. Since then, it has grown from a German biofuel producer into an international bioeconomy company with eight biorefineries across Europe, North America and Asia. Verbio produces and supplies renewable molecules for transport and industry. International trading and the use and storage of biogenic CO2 offer further opportunities to grow the business.

The next chapter: turning investment into earnings

Over the past two decades, Verbio has continuously expanded its capacity to produce renewable molecules, developed new technologies and entered international markets. Its focus is now on generating greater value from these investments. “Over the past 20 years, we have built a strong international production network for renewable molecules and developed technologies that allow us to create value beyond the biofuel market. Our focus now is on making the most of what we have built to increase earnings and deliver attractive long-term returns,” says Claus Sauter, Verbio’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

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IPO paved the way for international growth

In 2006, founders Claus Sauter and Dr Georg Pollert brought together five companies to form VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, creating one of Germany’s leading biofuel producers. The initial public offering (IPO) provided the financial foundation for further growth. A total of 18.2 million shares were placed, with the issue of new shares raising approximately €188.5 million for the company. Since then, Verbio’s market capitalisation has almost doubled, from around €947 million on its first day of trading to around €1.7 billion currently.

“When we went public in 2006, we had ambitious goals. We wanted to expand our production capacity, further develop our technologies and enter new markets. We have achieved those goals. Despite the many challenges along the way, we have stayed the course and built Verbio into a global business offering innovative green solutions,” says Claus Sauter.

Expanded capacity and a broader product range

The company’s key figures reflect the scale of that growth. In the 2005 financial year, the then VERBIO Group generated revenue of approximately €285 million. By 2025/26, revenue had reached just under €2 billion, with EBITDA of around €200 million. The workforce has grown from around 300 employees in 2006 to an international team of around 1,400 people.

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Verbio now operates eight biorefineries across Europe, North America and Asia. Since the IPO, its annual production capacity for liquid fuels has more than doubled, from around 700,000 tonnes of biodiesel and bioethanol to around 1.5 million tonnes. The company also has the capacity to produce 1,980 gigawatt-hours of biomethane a year.

A new plant in Bitterfeld, commissioned in early October 2026, expands Verbio’s product range to include bio-based speciality chemicals, with annual production capacity of up to 60,000 tonnes. These chemicals can replace fossil raw materials used to make lubricants, plastics, detergents and cleaning products.

Verbio’s growth at a glance

Key figure FY 2005 (before IPO) FY 2025/26 Revenue €284.6 million

€1,872.7 million Employees Approx. 300 Approx. 1,400 Biodiesel production capacity 400,000 tonnes/year 710,000 tonnes/year Bioethanol production capacity 300,000 tonnes/year 800,000 tonnes/year Biomethane production capacity – 1,980 GWh/year Production sites 3 8



This press release, including accompanying images, is also available in the press section of the Verbio website via the following link.



About Verbio

At Verbio we make more from biomass. In Europe, North America and Asia we process locally available biomass into sustainable fuels and bio-based products for the chemical and industrial sectors. Our motto, “Pioneering green solutions”, sums up what drives our international team: we develop innovative technologies and turn them into commercially viable industrial solutions. Sustainability is a key component of our business model. Our biorefinery concept is therefore centred on the systematic multiple use of biomass.

As a leading bioeconomy company, we supply renewable molecules needed to replace fossil raw materials as part of the transition towards meeting climate targets. The use of regional biomass strengthens independence from global supply chains, creates added value in rural areas, and supports a secure and cost-effective supply of energy and raw materials.

Verbio shares (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) have been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006. Our headquarters are in Zörbig, Germany.



www.verbio.de | www.verbiogas.de | www.strohklug.de | www.verbiolifechemicals.com

Facebook & Instagram: @verbio.se | LinkedIn: @verbio-se | LinkedIn: @claussauter



Verbio SERitterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)04109 LeipzigAlina Köhler (IR)Ulrike Kurze (PR)+49(0)341/308530-299E-Mail: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de