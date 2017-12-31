13.03.2018 02:01
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Verifone and Ezetap Partner to Accelerate End-to-End Digital Payment Solutions for Merchants

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

To meet the needs of the rapidly evolving and growing payments technology landscape in India, Verifone (NYSE: PAY), a world leader in payments and commerce solutions, and Ezetap, one of Asias most innovative software and payment processing players, announced a partnership to enable merchants to more quickly and easily adopt both instore and online payment acceptance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006271/en/

Verifone and Ezetap Partner to Accelerate End-to-End Digital Payment Solutions for Merchants. (Photo ...

Verifone and Ezetap Partner to Accelerate End-to-End Digital Payment Solutions for Merchants. (Photo: Business Wire)

The scope and scale of the collaboration will bring together Verifones best-in-class payment solutions and services, and Ezetaps excellence in software and payment processing, to deliver simple and secure checkout experiences for merchants and their customers in any sector.

"The payments industry has undergone a global transformation in the last few years and India is on a fast track to match developed countries in terms of technology requirements and consumer demand," said Abhijit Bose, Chief Executive Officer, Ezetap. "The combination of Ezetaps software capabilities and processing flexibility with Verifones range of payment solutions and services, will provide merchants with a one-stop, next-generation solution that can deliver differentiated experiences to their customers using customized software, real-time data, and value-added services."

"India is quickly evolving toward a cashless economy and we look forward to working with Ezetap to support merchants through this transition by enabling them to better serve their customers whether they are paying at an online merchant, at home for deliveries, or at their favorite department store, said Vinayak Prasad, General Manager of South Asia, Verifone. "With Ezetaps powerful gateway to all major banks in India, Verifone will be able accept a variety of payment types that will allow consumers to shop anywhere with their debit or credit card, mobile wallet, and even with the local Bharat QR scanner and mandated Aadhar-based biometric authentication.

Further, the partnership will make it simple and convenient for businesses in India to leverage the highly secure range of Verifone payment solutions including the PCI 5.x-certified Engage solutions and Carbon family of integrated point-of-sale systems, in addition to all mobile point-of-sale solutions. Together, the companies will work to develop turn-key, end-to-end solutions that incorporate a variety of applications such as accounting, payroll, real-time inventory management, and loyalty.

Visit Verifone at Money20/20 Asia in Singapore to experience all its products and solutions. Ezetap CEO and co-founder, Abhijit Bose, will be with us at booth #B30 for a fireside chat. Join us for this session on Monday, March 13 from 12:00-12:30pm.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for VeriFone Systems, Inc.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of the business of VeriFone Systems, Inc., including many factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: our ability to successfully collaborate with Ezetap to accelerate digital payment solutions, execution of our strategic plan and business initiatives and whether the expected benefits of our plan and initiatives are achieved, short product cycles and rapidly changing technologies, our ability to maintain competitive leadership position with respect to our payment solution offerings, our assumptions, judgments and estimates regarding the impact on our business of the continued uncertainty in the global economic environment and financial markets, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into our business and operations, our ability to protect against fraud, the status of our relationship with and condition of third parties such as our contract manufacturers, distributors and key suppliers upon whom we rely in the conduct of our business, our dependence on a limited number of customers, the conduct of our business and operations internationally, our ability to effectively hedge our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, and our dependence on a limited number of key employees. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the operations of our business, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We may also provide material information about us on our investor relations website at www.ir.verifone.com, in company press releases and in social media postings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements are made. Verifone is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

About Ezetap

At Ezetap, veterans from payments, hardware, cloud and SaaS industries have joined hands for the sole purpose of ushering in a new era of a frictionless digital payment ecosystem in India. Ezetap has deployed over 200,000 smart service points on its platform with customers ranging from brick-and-mortar retailers, e-commerce players, leading enterprises, and financial inclusion organizations. Ezetap processes over US$1.5 billion annually and has been ranked twice in-a-row by CNBC in their Global Top 50 Disruptor List 2016 and 2017. The company has raised over $50 million in funding and its investors include Social Capital, the Silicon Valley firm led by former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya, Helion Advisors, American Express, Li Ka-Shings Horizons Ventures, JS Capital (Jonathan Soros), Prime Venture Partners, and Capricorn Ventures (Jeff Skoll Group).

About Verifone

Verifone is transforming every day transactions into new and engaging opportunities for merchants and consumers at the last inch of payments and commerce. Powered by a growing footprint of more than 30 million devices in more than 150 countries, our people are trusted experts working with the worlds best-known retail brands, financial institutions, and payment providers. Verifone is connecting more products to an integrated solutions platform to better meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners. Built on a 35-year history of uncompromised security, we are committed to consistently solving the most complex payment challenges. Verifone.com | (NYSE: PAY) | @verifone.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu VeriFone Systems Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.03.18
Ausblick: VeriFone Systems zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
16.01.18
Waitrose hit as Verifone payment system crashes (EN, BBC)
09.01.18
VeriFone, Inc. -- Moody's affirms VeriFone's Ba2 CFR; outlook stable (Moodys)
13.12.17
Morning Movers: Morgan Stanley, Finisar Rise; Verifone Sinks (EN, Barrons)
13.12.17
Verifone Systems, Inc. (PAY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
13.12.17
ABM Industries, VeriFone Systems Inc - PRE-MARKET (Proactiveinvestors)
13.12.17
ABM Industries, VeriFone Systems Inc - PRE-MARKET (Proactiveinvestors)
13.12.17
Barron?s After Hours: Insmed Soars, Western Digital Jumps, VeriFone Slumps (EN, Barrons)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr VeriFone Systems News
RSS Feed
VeriFone Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu VeriFone Systems Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.06.2017VeriFone Systems In-lineImperial Capital
09.06.2017VeriFone Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
27.03.2017VeriFone Systems BuyTigress Financial
23.03.2017VeriFone Systems In-lineImperial Capital
10.03.2017VeriFone Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
27.03.2017VeriFone Systems BuyTigress Financial
06.01.2017VeriFone Systems Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
02.12.2016VeriFone Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.10.2016VeriFone Systems BuyCraig Hallum
20.06.2016VeriFone Systems OutperformImperial Capital
13.06.2017VeriFone Systems In-lineImperial Capital
09.06.2017VeriFone Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
23.03.2017VeriFone Systems In-lineImperial Capital
10.03.2017VeriFone Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.12.2016VeriFone Systems NeutralCompass Point
16.04.2010Verifone "underperform"Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.12.2009Verifone underperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
06.10.2009Verifone underperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für VeriFone Systems Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene VeriFone Systems News

06.03.18Ausblick: VeriFone Systems zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere VeriFone Systems News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
Mega-Deal der Versorger: E.ON, RWE und Innogy zünden Turbo
DAX und Co.: Die Korrektur braucht Zeit  das sind jetzt die langfristigen Prognosen!
UBS: Microsoft Corp. - Neuem Allzeithoch könnten weitere Kursgewinne folgen
HSBC: Mit Bonus - an Alphabet, Facebook und Microsoft  profitieren?
ING Markets: DAX - Europa bleibt skeptisch, die Wall Street bleibt blind
Vontobel: Covestro ersetzt ProSiebenSat.1 im DAX
Wie wichtig ist die Technologie eines Robo-Advisors?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur VeriFone Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

VeriFone Systems Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Auch die Kripo spürt die Verlockung des Bitcoin
Die Franzosen diktieren der Deutschen Bank die Preise
Wie eine Anti-Trump-Allianz den Dollar als Leitwährung kippen könnte
Eine Anti-Trump-Allianz könnte den Dollar als Leitwährung kippen
Durch Fusion von Deutscher Bank und Postbank fallen 6000 Stellen weg

News von

DAX: Die Erholung täuscht
Healthineers-IPO: Analysten sehen Neubewertung der Siemens-Aktie
RWE-Aktie, E.ON und Innogy: Investoren bejubeln geplante Neuordnung des Energiemarkts
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
RWE und E.ON legen Bilanz vor: nach Rekordverlusten wieder Gewinne erwartet

News von

So bewarb sich Steve Jobs mit 18 Jahren auf eine Stelle, drei Jahre bevor er Apple gründete
Facebook ist tot und Zuckerberg weiß es längst
Teslas neuer Konkurrent verdeutlicht ein Problem, über das niemand spricht
Job-Ranking: In diesen Branchen gibt es in Deutschland die meisten Jobs
Der Markt für Lufttaxis nimmt Fahrt auf - und deutsche Startups sind die Vorreiter

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt über 12.400 -- Wall Street schließt uneinheitlich -- E.ON übernimmt Innogy - Neue Ziele -- Trump droht EU erneut mit höheren Zöllen auf Autos -- Deutsche Bank, Tesla im Fokus

Sixt erfreut Aktionäre mit Sonderdividende - Aktie steigt. K+S-Papiere setzen Erholung vor Jahreszahlen fort. Dropbox dürfte bei Börsengang weniger wert sein als erwartet. GEA erhöht trotz Gewinnrückgang Dividende. Aramco-Börsengangen wird wohl auf 2019 verschoben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 10: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Facebook, YouTube und Co sind längst kein Jugendphänomen mehr sondern sind in der Breite der Gesellschaft angekommen. Könnten Sie sich ein Leben ohne Social Media vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12.03.18
DAX schließt über 12.400 -- Wall Street schließt uneinheitlich -- E.ON übernimmt Innogy - Neue Ziele -- Trump droht EU erneut mit höheren Zöllen auf Autos -- Deutsche Bank, Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Healthineers-IPO: Kaesers Medizinmänner kommen
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
12.03.18
Diese Grafik zeigt, dass die goldene Zeit der Shopping-Center vorbei ist
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
RWE AG St.703712
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
innogy SEA2AADD
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
GeelyA0CACX
TeslaA1CX3T
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Allianz840400