Money20/20 Asia Booth #B30 Today, Verifone
(NYSE: PAY) introduced the first in a line of commerce solutions that
brings mobility, payment, and commerce into one powerful, portable
device. From tier one retailers to small businesses, merchants around
the globe will soon be able to accelerate their business with Carbon
Mobile 5.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005061/en/
Verifone Debuts Carbon Mobile 5, a Category-Defining, Single-Screen Commerce Solution (Photo: Business Wire)
In the palm of a merchants hand, Carbon Mobile 5 enables checkout and
the ability to run Android apps such as point of sale, loyalty and
inventory management. It will be available with and without an
integrated printer, and both variations come with the advanced feature
set necessary to support in-aisle sales, clienteling, endless aisle
solutions and much more.
"Were seeing our global merchant partners increasingly dedicating
resources to the customer experience. Through one-to-one customer
interactions and targeted programs, retail leaders are demanding
technology to personalize the shopping experience, said Julie Johnson,
SVP of global product management. "The priority is to get to know the
customer, and Carbon Mobile 5 provides the platform to engage customers
and do it all from a single, mobile device.
The Carbon family goes beyond payments with Verifone
Connect, an adaptable, end-to-end product that not only enables
payment acceptance, but allows businesses to increase consumer
engagement and drive efficiency. With features including payment
services, estate management, and merchant- and consumer-facing apps,
Connect enables merchants to manage and grow their business.
Abizar Vakharia, SVP of global solutions, added, "Verifone Connect is a
customizable product from which merchants will find value in different
features, but lets look at loyalty as a specific example. Through
Verifone Connect, a large merchant with a complex CRM program can
integrate with Carbon Mobile 5, then access that data when they engage
customers in the aisle. Small business owners, on the other hand, can
begin the loyalty journey with a simple, download-and-go loyalty app
offered by one of our developer partners.
The foundation of this scalable solution is Verifone Trusted Android, a
locked-down version of Android 7 OS. With cardholder data secured by
Verifones Engage payment engine, Carbon Mobile 5 provides merchants
safe access to the Android developer ecosystem to integrate business
apps with existing systems.
Key Carbon Mobile 5 features include:
-
Verifone Trusted Android + Engage secure payment engine
-
PCI PTS 5.x, SRED, supports AES DUKPT
-
5 HD IPS capacitive touchscreen
-
Fast 5 MP barcode scanner with illumination and aimer
-
Fast printing and charging capabilities with multi-unit charger
-
4G LTE, dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth with BLE / beacons
-
Replaceable battery lasts up to 16 hours of continuous use
-
Built-in speaker and microphone
-
Integration to Verifone Connects estate management solution, Merchant
Marketplace and payment application
Verifone will begin the global roll out of Carbon Mobile 5 in 2018. To
see and experience the new Carbon Mobile 5 and full range of Verifone
solutions, please
visit booth #B30 at Money20/20 Asia in Singapore, March 13-15, 2018.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995 for VeriFone Systems, Inc.
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These statements are based on management's current expectations or
beliefs and on currently available competitive, financial and economic
data and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual
results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements herein due to changes in economic, business,
competitive, technological and/or regulatory factors, and other risks
and uncertainties affecting the operation of the business of VeriFone
Systems, Inc., including many factors beyond our control. These risks
and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated
with: successful rollout of our Carbon Mobile 5 solution, execution of
our strategic plan and business initiatives and whether the expected
benefits of our plan and initiatives are achieved, short product cycles
and rapidly changing technologies, our ability to maintain competitive
leadership position with respect to our payment solution offerings, our
assumptions, judgments and estimates regarding the impact on our
business of the continued uncertainty in the global economic environment
and financial markets, our ability to successfully integrate acquired
businesses into our business and operations, our ability to protect
against fraud, the status of our relationship with and condition of
third parties such as our contract manufacturers, distributors and key
suppliers upon whom we rely in the conduct of our business, our
dependence on a limited number of customers, the conduct of our business
and operations internationally, our ability to effectively hedge our
exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, and our
dependence on a limited number of key employees. For a further list and
description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the operations of
our business, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly
reports on Form 10-Q. We may also provide material information about us
on our investor relations website at www.ir.verifone.com,
in company press releases and in social media postings. The
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements are
made. Verifone is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any
obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether
as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or
otherwise.
About Verifone
Verifone is transforming every day transactions into new and engaging
opportunities for merchants and consumers at the last inch of payments
and commerce. Powered by a growing footprint of more than 30 million
devices in more than 150 countries, our people are trusted experts
working with the worlds best-known retail brands, financial
institutions, and payment providers. Verifone is connecting more
products to an integrated solutions platform to better meet the evolving
needs of our clients and partners. Built on a 35-year history of
uncompromised security, we are committed to consistently solving the
most complex payment challenges.
Verifone.com
| (NYSE: PAY) | @verifone
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005061/en/