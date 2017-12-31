Verifone to be Acquired by Francisco Partners for $3.4 Billion

Verifone Systems, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) ("Verifone or the "Company), a
world leader in payment and commerce solutions, and Francisco Partners,
a leading technology-focused private equity firm, today announced that
they have entered into a definitive agreement under which an investor
group led by Francisco Partners and including British Columbia
Investment Management Corporation ("BCI) will acquire Verifone for
$23.04 per share in cash, representing a total consideration of
approximately $3.4 billion, which includes Verifones net debt.
Under the terms of the agreement, Verifone stockholders will receive
$23.04 in cash for each share of Verifone common stock held,
representing a premium of approximately 54% to the Companys closing
share price of $15.00 on April 9, 2018. The Verifone Board of Directors
has unanimously approved the definitive agreement and recommends that
Verifone stockholders vote in favor of the transaction. Upon completion
of the transaction, Verifone will become a privately held company.
Paul Galant, Chief Executive Officer of Verifone, said, "We are pleased
to reach this agreement with Francisco Partners. This transaction
delivers significant cash value to our stockholders and provides
compelling benefits for our clients. We believe this transaction
reflects the progress we have made executing our transformation from a
terminal sales company to a payments and commerce solutions provider.
With Francisco Partners resources, expertise and track-record growing
global technology businesses, we are confident that we will be better
positioned to serve the needs of our clients around the globe.
"Verifone continues to build compelling and impressive products and
technology and has attractive long-term growth prospects, said Peter
Christodoulo, Partner at Francisco Partners. "We are excited to become
investors and stewards of this important platform in the global payments
and commerce ecosystem.
"Verifones transformation from a hardware provider to a best-in-class
payments and commerce solutions provider is just beginning, added Jason
Brein, Partner at Francisco Partners. "We look forward to supporting the
company as it continues its evolution.
"This investment builds on the strength of our financial technology,
systems and software franchises, commented Dipanjan "DJ Deb,
co-founder & CEO of Francisco Partners. "Verifone will receive the
highest focus of Francisco Partners as we support its continued growth
and transformation in an increasingly software-centric world.
The transaction is not subject to a financing condition and is expected
to close during the third calendar quarter of 2018, subject to customary
closing conditions, including receipt of stockholder and regulatory
approvals. The merger agreement includes a "go-shop period, which
permits Verifones Board and advisors to actively initiate, solicit,
encourage, and potentially enter into negotiations with parties that
make alternative acquisition proposals through May 24, 2018. There can
be no assurance that this process will result in a superior proposal,
and Verifone does not intend to disclose developments with respect to
the solicitation process unless and until the Board makes a
determination requiring further disclosure.
Qatalyst Partners is acting as financial advisor to Verifone and
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as Verifones legal advisor. Credit
Suisse, Barclays and Royal Bank of Canada are acting as financial
advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to the
Francisco investor group. Credit Suisse, Barclays and Royal Bank of
Canada have also provided committed debt financing for the transaction.
About Verifone
Verifone is transforming every day transactions into new and engaging
opportunities for merchants and consumers at the last inch of payments
and commerce. Powered by a growing footprint of more than 30 million
devices in more than 150 countries, our people are trusted experts
working with the worlds best-known retail brands, financial
institutions, and payment providers. Verifone is connecting more
products to an integrated solutions platform to better meet the evolving
needs of our clients and partners. Built on a 35-year history of
uncompromised security, we are committed to consistently solving the
most complex payment challenges. Verifone.com |
(NYSE: PAY) | @Verifone.
About Francisco Partners
Francisco Partners is a leading global private equity firm, which
specializes in investments in technology and technology-enabled services
businesses. Since its launch over 18 years ago, Francisco Partners has
raised over $14 billion in committed capital and invested in more than
200 technology companies, making it one of the most active and
longstanding investors in the technology industry. The firm invests in
opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational
expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more
information, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.
About British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI)
With C$135.5 billion of managed net assets as at March 31, 2017, British
Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is one of Canadas
largest institutional investors within the global capital markets. Based
in Victoria, British Columbia, BCI is a long-term investor that invests
in all major asset classes including private equity. BCIs clients
include public sector pension plans, public trusts, and insurance funds. https://www.bci.ca.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
This communication includes certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These statements are based on management's current expectations or
beliefs and on currently available competitive, financial and economic
data and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual
results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements herein due to changes in economic, business,
competitive, technological, and/or regulatory factors, and other risks
and uncertainties affecting the operation of the business of Verifone,
including many factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties
include, but are not limited to, those associated with: the parties
ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion of the
merger, the risk that Verifone stockholders do not approve the merger,
the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that would
give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, the response by
stockholders to the merger, the failure to satisfy each of the
conditions to the consummation of the merger, including but not limited
to, the risk that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to
grant approval for the consummation of the merger on acceptable terms,
or at all, the disruption of managements attention from ongoing
business operations due to the merger, the effect of the announcement of
the merger on Verifones relationships with its customers, suppliers,
operating results and business generally, the risk that any
announcements relating to the merger could have adverse effects on the
market price of Verifones common stock, the outcome of any legal
proceedings related to the merger, employee retention as a result of the
merger, and risks and uncertainties affecting the operations of our
business, included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly
reports on Form 10-Q.
The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements
are made. Verifone is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims
any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in
assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect
of the proposed acquisition of Verifone by Francisco Partners. In
connection with the proposed acquisition, Verifone and Francisco
Partners intend to file relevant materials with the SEC, including
Verifones proxy statement on Schedule 14A. STOCKHOLDERS OF
VERIFONE ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC,
INCLUDING VERIFONES PROXY STATEMENT, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and
security holders will be able to obtain the documents free of charge at
the SECs website, http://www.sec.gov,
and Verifone stockholders will receive information at an appropriate
time on how to obtain transaction-related documents free of charge from
Verifone. Such documents are not currently available.
Participants in Solicitation
Verifone and its directors and executive officers, may be deemed to be
participants in the solicitation of proxies from the holders of Verifone
common stock in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about
the directors and executive officers of Verifone is set forth in the
proxy statement for Verifones 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders,
which was filed with the SEC on February 8, 2018. Investors may obtain
additional information regarding the interest of such participants by
reading the proxy statement regarding the acquisition when it becomes
available.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409006418/en/