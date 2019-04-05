finanzen.net
05.04.2019 18:44
Bewerten
(0)

Verimatrix Announces API Integration between VCAS Ultra and Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Secure Live Video

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NAB Show 2019 (Booth #SU3110)  Verimatrix, an Inside Secure (Euronext Paris  INSD) company, today announced API integration between its Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) Ultra and AWS Elemental MediaConnect. The API integration provides conditional access (CA) and rights management applied between the content ingest and distribution workflows to video service providers.

As content providers and video service operators move content delivery workflows to the cloud, they need a reliable and efficient way to upload and transfer live streams. The VCAS Ultra API integration with AWS Elemental MediaConnect is designed to fulfill two main use cases  securing distribution workflows to downstream operators and enforcing the entitlements that ensure authorized operators have access to the right live streams.

AWS Media Services make it fast and easy to prepare, process, and deliver broadcast and multiscreen video from AWS. AWS Elemental MediaConnect is a high-quality transport service for live video that allows users to build mission-critical live video transport workflows in a fraction of the time and cost of satellite or fiber, with broadcast-grade monitoring and management.

The API integration features VCAS Ultra deployed in the Verimatrix Secure Cloud, which is a comprehensive software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leveraging AWS so customers can eliminate the need to install, configure and manage physical servers to operate VCAS Ultra services.

"VCAS Ultra is a proven and widely adopted security solution for premium video services, and our API integration with AWS Elemental MediaConnect offers value-added flexibility and options for live video distribution, said Petr Peterka, CTO of Verimatrix. "The ability to secure, authenticate, and enforce distribution rights of live broadcast content in an automatic fashion is another example of a leading-edge cloud workflow that offers a compelling alternative to satellite or fiber distribution.

In addition to the standalone importance of secure cloud-based live video distribution via AWS Elemental MediaConnect, this API integration has the potential to further expand deployment models and value proposition of connected content distribution workflows that streamline end-to-end delivery and automate video analytics reporting between content providers and video service operators.

For more information on the benefits of secure cloud-based video delivery, visit us at NAB 2019, booth # SU3110.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in enhancing and securing revenue for connected devices and IP-based services around the world. Recognizing the need to improve digital exchange between content providers, video service operators, and subscribers, Verimatrix is focused on enhancing the connected content distribution workflow by leveraging its award-winning VCAS security and Verspective® Analytics solutions, and unmatched partner ecosystem, to reduce the costs and complexities associated with legacy distribution workflows. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Inside Secure

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Inside Secure News
RSS Feed
Inside Secure zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Inside Secure

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Inside Secure News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Inside Secure News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Deutsche Post: Kostensenkungen wirken
Scalable Capital Webinar
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Ziel knapp verfehlt
MDax-Neuling Dialog nabelt sich von Apple ab
ETFs für Jung und Alt  Clever von Dividenden profitieren
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 6. bis 12. April 2019
UBS: EUR/CHF  Neue Verkaufswelle droht
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - DAX mit verdienter Verschnaufpause
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Inside Secure-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Inside Secure Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Jetzt soll der Pizza-Man Trumps Erfolg sichern
Was hinter der plötzlichen Kursexplosion des Bitcoin steckt
Eine Enteignung ändert an der Mietsituation gar nichts
Für eine Mehrheit der Mieter wird die Großstadt zum Problemfall
Die Pendel-Rechnung zeigt Ihnen, wo sich ein Immobilienkauf lohnt

News von

Kursfeuerwerk in Sicht: Diese deutschen Aktien haben mindestens 84 Prozent Luft nach oben
DAX: So viel Potenzial hat der Index jetzt noch
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie: Warum das Papier ins Depot gehört
Metro-Aktie: Das Endspiel um den Großhändler beginnt
Diese fünf Aktien aus Europa empfehlen die Goldman Sachs-Analysten jetzt zum Kauf

News von

Insider: Tesla lässt Kunden hängen, um die Bilanz aufzuhübschen
Der Entwickler von Alexa erklärt, wie viel Amazons Sprachassistent von Ihren Gesprächen aufzeichnet
Lage "schockierend schlecht": Weltweite Unsicherheit drückt deutsche Wirtschaft an den Rand der Krise
Konkurrenz für die Deutsche Bank? Die UniCredit will die Commerzbank für sich - und könnte tatsächlich die bessere Wahl sein
Ehemalige Netflix-Managerin: Vor der Kündigung sollte man sich diese drei Fragen stellen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- adidas-Aktie verbucht Rekordhoch -- Tusk schlägt lange Brexit-Verschiebung vor -- BMW, Daimler, VW: Verstoß gegen Wettbewerbsrecht -- Bankenfusion, SAP im Fokus

US-Arbeitsmarkt findet im März zu alter Stärke zurück. Saudi-Arabien zeigt USA im Streit über OPEC-Kartell die Zähne. Norwegischer Staatsfonds soll Anleihen aus Schwellenländern meiden. Daimler rechnet trotz EU-Kartellvorwürfen nicht mit Bußgeld. Triton reduziert Anteil am Befesa weiter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen, sozialen und ökologischen Aspekten in Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:51 Uhr
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- adidas-Aktie verbucht Rekordhoch -- Tusk schlägt lange Brexit-Verschiebung vor -- BMW, Daimler, VW: Verstoß gegen Wettbewerbsrecht -- Bankenfusion, SAP im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:35 Uhr
So handeln Sie Derivate zum Sparpreis
Sonstiges
18:41 Uhr
Realistisches Kursziel? Die Bitcoin-Stimmung hat sich verändert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC SE566480