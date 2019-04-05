Verimatrix Announces API Integration between VCAS Ultra and Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Secure Live Video

NAB Show 2019 (Booth #SU3110)  Verimatrix, an Inside Secure (Euronext Paris  INSD) company, today announced API integration between its Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) Ultra and AWS Elemental MediaConnect. The API integration provides conditional access (CA) and rights management applied between the content ingest and distribution workflows to video service providers.

As content providers and video service operators move content delivery workflows to the cloud, they need a reliable and efficient way to upload and transfer live streams. The VCAS Ultra API integration with AWS Elemental MediaConnect is designed to fulfill two main use cases  securing distribution workflows to downstream operators and enforcing the entitlements that ensure authorized operators have access to the right live streams.

AWS Media Services make it fast and easy to prepare, process, and deliver broadcast and multiscreen video from AWS. AWS Elemental MediaConnect is a high-quality transport service for live video that allows users to build mission-critical live video transport workflows in a fraction of the time and cost of satellite or fiber, with broadcast-grade monitoring and management.

The API integration features VCAS Ultra deployed in the Verimatrix Secure Cloud, which is a comprehensive software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leveraging AWS so customers can eliminate the need to install, configure and manage physical servers to operate VCAS Ultra services.

"VCAS Ultra is a proven and widely adopted security solution for premium video services, and our API integration with AWS Elemental MediaConnect offers value-added flexibility and options for live video distribution, said Petr Peterka, CTO of Verimatrix. "The ability to secure, authenticate, and enforce distribution rights of live broadcast content in an automatic fashion is another example of a leading-edge cloud workflow that offers a compelling alternative to satellite or fiber distribution.

In addition to the standalone importance of secure cloud-based live video distribution via AWS Elemental MediaConnect, this API integration has the potential to further expand deployment models and value proposition of connected content distribution workflows that streamline end-to-end delivery and automate video analytics reporting between content providers and video service operators.

For more information on the benefits of secure cloud-based video delivery, visit us at NAB 2019, booth # SU3110.

