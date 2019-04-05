Verimatrix Announces API Integration between VCAS Ultra and Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Secure Live Video

NAB Show 2019 (Booth #SU3110) Verimatrix,
an Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) company, today announced API
integration between its Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS)
Ultra and AWS Elemental MediaConnect. The API integration provides
conditional access (CA) and rights management applied between the
content ingest and distribution workflows to video service providers.
As content providers and video service operators move content delivery
workflows to the cloud, they need a reliable and efficient way to upload
and transfer live streams. The VCAS Ultra API integration with AWS
Elemental MediaConnect is designed to fulfill two main use cases
securing distribution workflows to downstream operators and enforcing
the entitlements that ensure authorized operators have access to the
right live streams.
AWS Media Services make it fast and easy to prepare, process, and
deliver broadcast and multiscreen video from AWS. AWS Elemental
MediaConnect is a high-quality transport service for live video that
allows users to build mission-critical live video transport workflows in
a fraction of the time and cost of satellite or fiber, with
broadcast-grade monitoring and management.
The API integration features VCAS Ultra deployed in the Verimatrix
Secure Cloud, which is a comprehensive software-as-a-service (SaaS)
platform leveraging AWS so customers can eliminate the need to install,
configure and manage physical servers to operate VCAS Ultra services.
"VCAS Ultra is a proven and widely adopted security solution for premium
video services, and our API integration with AWS Elemental MediaConnect
offers value-added flexibility and options for live video distribution,
said Petr Peterka, CTO of Verimatrix. "The ability to secure,
authenticate, and enforce distribution rights of live broadcast content
in an automatic fashion is another example of a leading-edge cloud
workflow that offers a compelling alternative to satellite or fiber
distribution.
In addition to the standalone importance of secure cloud-based live
video distribution via AWS Elemental MediaConnect, this API integration
has the potential to further expand deployment models and value
proposition of connected content distribution workflows that streamline
end-to-end delivery and automate video analytics reporting between
content providers and video service operators.
For more information on the benefits of secure cloud-based video
delivery, visit us at NAB
2019, booth # SU3110.
