finanzen.net
28.02.2020 20:06

Verimatrix Code Protection Receives Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Award

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX), (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications, today announced Verimatrix Code Protection won Gold at the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Automotive Security (IoT) category.

The win marks the companys fourth application security win in the prestigious award program, having received three awards last year for its innovative Code Protection tools that are designed to create multiple layers of security that provide maximum protection from threats such as reverse engineering. Verimatrix Code Protection is one of five solutions that make up the companys powerful Software Shielding suite, which also includes WhiteBox, ProtectMyApp, Mobile Payment and IoT Protection.

"What makes Verimatrix unique is our ability to combine powerful, multi-layered software shielding methods for complex systems, such as connected vehicles and autonomous cars, said Asaf Ashkenazi, chief operating officer at Verimatrix. "Our approach gives embedded software developers confidence that their underlying code is protected from multiple types of attacks with the highest levels of security. This latest Gold award underscores our dedication to providing professional-grade code protection technology, while still offering a friction-free end user experience.

?The automotive market continues to significantly expand the threat surface of software applications and digital content. The Verimatrix Software Shielding suite feature self-defending solutions, regardless of device state. Its automated and intelligent code analysis  static and dynamic  reduces the risk of human error and optimizes security and performance for the most demanding markets.

To learn more about how Verimatrix Code Protection provides powerful software shielding across mobile and IoT platforms, visit www.verimatrix.com/code-protection. For more information on the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program, visit www.cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com.

About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, is a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications across multiple markets. Many of the worlds largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners to provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

Nachrichten zu Inside Secure

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Inside Secure News
RSS Feed
Inside Secure zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Inside Secure

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Inside Secure News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Inside Secure News
Werbung

Inside

DZ BANK - DAX, US-Börsen, Öl, Euro und Gold: Kaufen oder verkaufen?
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Ungebremste Talfahrt
Die aktuellsten Trends und spannende Wissensthemen im kostenlosen ideas Magazin entdecken
Vontobel: Das Comeback des Bitcoins  Webinar mit Heiko Geiger von Vontobel und Benjamin Feingold von Feingold Research
Deutsche Telekom stemmt sich gegen den Coronavirus
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Verkaufspanik
Coronavirus belastet Börsen: Sollten Anleger jetzt handeln?
EUR/USD  Erholung vor dem Ende?
Gold profitiert von seinem Ruf als krisensichere Anlage
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Inside Secure-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Inside Secure Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dieser Absturz ist schlimmer als der Schwarze Montag von 1987
So holen Sie bei der Steuererklärung das Maximum raus
Die Pandemie-Anleihen sagen die weltweite Verbreitung von Covid-19 voraus
Diese deutschen Städte bieten den besten Service
Alle warten auf das Halving  und hoffen auf die nächste Bitcoin-Explosion

News von

DAX unter Druck: Europas Börsianer nehmen aus Furcht vor Corona-Pandemie Reißaus
DAX-Chartanalyse: Auf längere Pause einstellen
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Ein ganz normaler Absturz
DAX weiterhin unter 12.000 Punkte: Virus-Panik beschert Börsen schwärzeste Woche seit Finanzkrise
DAX fällt sechsten Tag in Folge - und was Anleger außerdem wissen sollten

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Volkswagen erzielt Rekordgewinn -- Munich Re steigert Gewinn -- Post, Wirecard, BASF, Beyond Meat, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

RHÖN-KLINIKUM-Aktie schnellt hoch - zeitweise vom Handel ausgesetzt: Asklepios greift nach RHÖN-KLINIKUM. Drägerwerk profitiert von Nachfrage nach Atemschutzmasken. 'Dreamliner'-Triebwerksprobleme belasten Rolls-Royce. British-Airways-Mutter IAG wagt wegen Covid-19 keine Gewinnprognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen Sie sich Sorgen um eine Coronavirus-Epidemie in Europa?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:10 Uhr
DAX verabschiedet sich tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Volkswagen erzielt Rekordgewinn -- Munich Re steigert Gewinn -- Post, Wirecard, BASF, Beyond Meat, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Sonstiges
20:07 Uhr
Libra Coin kaufen - so investieren Sie in die Facebook-Kryptowährung
Aktie im Fokus
20:04 Uhr
Investment-Tipp: So reagiert Starinvestor Warren Buffett auf das Coronavirus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
BASFBASF11
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
Lufthansa AG823212
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750