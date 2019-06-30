finanzen.net
Verimatrix Integrates Multi-DRM with Amazon Web Services Elemental Secure Packager Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) API

IBC 2019 (#5.A59)  Verimatrix (Paris:VMX), a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications, today announced interoperability between the Verimatrix Multi-DRM solution and the Secure Packager Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) API developed by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Verimatrix Multi-DRM support for SPEKE eliminates the need for complex integrations between proprietary DRM APIs and encryptors from different vendors, which ultimately accelerates deployment for video service providers.

SPEKE is an open API specification designed to streamline the way digital rights management (DRM) systems integrate with encryptors, which includes encoders, transcoders, and origin servers. The Verimatrix-SPEKE integration is an important step in standardization of DRM to packager/encryptor API based on DASH Industry Forums Content Protection Information Exchange (DASH-IF CPIX) specification. It significantly reduces overhead associated with the integration of proprietary APIs from many vendors in a highly fragmented market. As a result, customers can benefit from greater flexibility and faster time to market and offer a variety of new content and streaming services to their end-users.

"The maturing OTT video market calls for a total monetization solution beyond basic DRM. Our DRM API integration with SPEKE significantly lowers the barriers to deployment of a multi-DRM paradigm, said Nikolai Keychenko, senior director of Product Management, Verimatrix. "We are very pleased to offer Verimatrix customers this integration to make complex rights management as harmonized and friction-free as possible.

The Verimatrix Multi-DRM solution, a complete, multi-screen and multi-DRM solution for premium content security and monetization, is specifically designed to provide harmonized rights management across any DRM scheme  including Microsoft PlayReady, Google Widevine, Apple FairPlay Streaming, and ViewRight, among others. This cross-DRM domain management was designed to assure content owners that their assets are protected while maintaining a transparent subscriber experience.

As an example of this flexibility, the Multi-DRM solution has been pre-integrated via SPEKE with AWS Elemental MediaConvert, AWS Elemental MediaPackage, and AWS Elemental MediaConnect for cloud-based delivery on AWS, as well as AWS Elemental Delta for on-premises video workflows. To learn more about multi-DRM, visit the website.

About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris  VMX) is a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications, and communications across multiple markets. Many of the worlds largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

