20.01.2021 17:45

Verimatrix Releases Advanced Code Protection Service for Android Application Bundles

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced general availability of version 2.2 of the Verimatrix Application Protection service for Android.

The companys latest Code Protection service for Android applications now supports the forthcoming Android ecosystem change that will mandate the use of Android Application Bundles (AABs) in the second half of 2021. A significant shift for developers, the upcoming AAB mandate creates a need for simple, reliable software security that prevents app attacks. In addition to traditional APKs, the Verimatrix Application Protection service now also supports AABs defined by Google Plays publishing guidelines.

Other new features and in enhancements in Verimatrix Application Protection service for Android include:

  • AAB support through the Verimatrix App Shield service or on-premise tool
  • Upgraded whole app integrity verification based on certificate binding for publishing APKs and AABs employing either developer signing or Google Play signing.
  • Further optimized and parallelized bytecode analysis
  • Enhanced debugger and hooking framework detection with greater attack resistance
  • Improved robustness of environmental checks that ensure the app is only running in the intended environment

"As a leading innovator in code protection technologies, Verimatrix is committed to supporting the latest mobile app ecosystems, said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. "Developers depend on Verimatrix to take into account the latest requirements such as Google Plays upcoming AAB mandate. Were pleased to announce this release of Application Protection Tool for Android as it underscores our uniquely proactive approach to providing as much value to our customers as possible while continually arming them with award-winning software security.

About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

