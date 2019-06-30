finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
14.09.2019 06:30
Bewerten
(0)

Verimatrix: Sri Lanka Telecom Selects Proven Partner Ecosystem to Deploy Large Scale TV Everywhere Experience in Island Nation

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

IBC 2019 - Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) has selected a proven partner ecosystem, led by systems integrator Millennium I.T.E.S.P, to deploy its Personalised Entertainment Option (PEO) TV Go, the latest TV Everywhere solution complementing its pioneering IPTV service, SLT PEO TV. The integration and combined experience of Beenius, Broadpeak and Verimatrix (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX) helped SLT to rapidly transition to a more advanced and secure video delivery platform. PEO TV Go provides an enhanced interactive experience for subscribers and enables them to develop their own content on the platform.

Beenius provides the OTT delivery platform and Broadpeak brings its CDN and video-on-demand solutions, while Verimatrix provides its advanced Multi-DRM solution to harmonize native DRM on all device types for the PEO TV Go application. Millennium I.T.E.S.P, an established partner of SLT, managed the rapid OTT deployment, which will help SLT double its PEO TV subscriber base in two years and attract more 4G consumers.

"As a media system integrator and interactive TV solution provider, Beenius is committed to supporting operators that want to rollout innovative new video services, said Filip Remkar, CEO of Beenius. "SLT's PEO TV Go offers consumption of TV content on all available devices, managed from a single platform. Close collaboration with our partners brings aggregated value to the project in terms of a unified user experience across OTT devices, security and simplicity of consumption and application on the go.

"To meet the growing consumer demand for video content on every screen, SLT needed a scalable and efficient video streaming solution, said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Over the last four years, weve worked closely with SLT to grow and perfect its PEO TV IPTV offering for VOD and catch-up TV services. We are very proud to accompany them now with their PEO TV Go offer addressing companion devices. Using our BkS350 origin packager and BkS400 video cache server, SLT can handle a massive streaming capacity in adaptive bitrate formats and deliver a high quality of service for live, VOD and catch-up applications on all screens.

"The Sri Lankan pay-TV market is highly competitive, so we worked alongside key industry players to understand SLTs network needs and enable a rapid deployment of our Multi-DRM solution, said Steve Oetegenn, COO of Verimatrix. "SLT opted to deploy Multi-DRM as a software-as-a-service to help reduce CAPEX while addressing the growing complexity of managing multiple devices with native DRMs. This positions them to easily add different network types and devices in the future.

About SLT

The SLT Group a blue-chip company and a dominant player in the Sri Lankan Telecom and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) space, has a customer base of over eight million including multinational corporations, large and small corporate, public sector, retail and domestic customers. The SLT Group provides a full range of ICT facilities and services in the areas of voice, data, broadband, wholesale, enterprise, TV and mobile services. http://www.slt.lk.

###

Nachrichten zu Inside Secure

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Inside Secure News
RSS Feed
Inside Secure zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Inside Secure

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Inside Secure News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Inside Secure News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Tauchen Sie ein in die Kryptowelt und entdecken Sie Litecoin
Scalabel im n-tv-Interview
DZ BANK - KION Group: Wachstumsstrategie wird konsequent umgesetzt
HSBC: Ölpreis im Fokus der Marktteilnehmer  Das müssen Sie wissen!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Aufwärtspotenzial
Beyond Meat schmeckt Aktionären und Kunden
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 14. bis 20. September 2019
Große Preisschwankungen bei Gold wegen der EZB
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Inside Secure-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Inside Secure Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Chance vertan, Mr. President  Trumps gefährliche Schuldenspirale
So revolutioniert die Luxus-WG das Wohnen der Freiberufler
Top-Ökonomen warnen Politiker vor Abschaffung der Schuldenbremse
Auf diese Art treffen Draghis Negativzinsen uns alle
Warum guter Wein ins Schlafzimmer gehört

News von

DAX: Es wird bessere Kaufzeitpunkte geben
Wirecard gibt seine erste Anleihe heraus - Anleger sollten die Finger davon lassen
Versicherer AXA zieht umstrittene Kündigungen durch - Verbraucherschützer wollen vor Gericht
Reich nach Plan: Die besten Fonds und ETFs für jedes Alter und jeden Anlegertyp
Nur SAP ist noch größer: Dieser Internet-Riese legt Mega-Börsengang hin - und keiner kennt ihn

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester aus der Woche -- US-Börsen schließen lustlos -- Kone schlägt thyssenkrupp-Beteiligung bei Aufzugfusion vor -- Goldman Sachs kappt Apple-Kursziel -- VW, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

TLG Immobilien will weitere Anteile an Aroundtown. Google, Amazon & Co. betroffen: US-Abgeordnete fordern interne Unterlagen von Tech-Konzernen ein. Bundesregierung ist gegen Einführung von Facebooks Kryptocoin Libra. Londoner Börse lehnt 35-Milliarden-Euro-Offerte aus Hongkong ab. RIB Software hebt Prognose für 2019 an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im August 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13.09.19
DAX geht fester aus der Woche -- US-Börsen schließen lustlos -- Kone schlägt thyssenkrupp-Beteiligung bei Aufzugfusion vor -- Goldman Sachs kappt Apple-Kursziel -- VW, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
06:27 Uhr
KW 37: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aktie im Fokus
06:41 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
EVOTEC SE566480
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
thyssenkrupp AG750000