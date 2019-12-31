finanzen.net
Corona-Check: Alle 30 DAX-Aktien im großen Bilanz-Test. Nur in der neuen BÖRSE ONLINE. Jetzt digital lesen. -w-
23.04.2020 22:05

Verisign Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Verisign) reported revenue of $313 million for the first quarter of 2020, up 2.0 percent from the same quarter in 2019. VeriSign reported net income of $334 million and diluted earnings per share (diluted "EPS) of $2.86 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $163 million and diluted EPS of $1.35 for the same quarter in 2019. The operating margin was 66.0 percent for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 65.4 percent for the same quarter in 2019.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 included the recognition of $168 million of previously unrecognized income tax benefits. This resulted from remeasurement of Verisigns accrual for uncertain tax positions based on IRS written confirmation indicating no examination adjustment would be proposed related to its audit of the worthless stock deduction taken in 2013. Notwithstanding this written confirmation, Verisigns U.S. federal income tax returns remain under examination by the IRS for 2010 through 2014. This income tax benefit also increased diluted EPS by $1.44.

"During the COVID-19 crisis, we are taking a number of steps to support small businesses and our local communities. Within Verisign, we remain focused on the health and welfare of our employees and our primary mission, which is the secure and reliable operation of critical internet infrastructure, said Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights

  • Verisign ended the first quarter of 2020 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.14 billion, a decrease of $79 million from the end of 2019.
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $180 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $187 million for the same quarter in 2019.
  • Deferred revenues as of March 31, 2020 totaled $1.06 billion, an increase of $23 million from the end of 2019.
  • During the first quarter of 2020, Verisign repurchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate cost of $245 million. As of March 31, 2020, there was $826 million remaining for future share repurchases under the share repurchase program which has no expiration date.

Business Highlights

  • On March 27, 2020, Verisign announced that it and ICANN entered into the Third Amendment to the .com Registry Agreement which, among other changes, permits Verisign to increase the price of .com domain name registrations by up to 7% over the previous year, in each of the final four years of each six-year period. The first such six-year period began on October 26, 2018. However, in view of the current COVID-19 crisis, Verisign announced on March 25, 2020, that it will freeze registry prices for all of its Top-Level Domains (TLDs), including .com and .net, through the end of 2020.
  • During the first quarter, Todd Strubbe was promoted from Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer to President and Chief Operating Officer, further strengthening Verisigns senior management team.
  • Verisign ended the first quarter of 2020 with 160.7 million .com and .net domain name registrations in the domain name base, a 3.8 percent increase from the end of the first quarter of 2019, and a net increase of 1.83 million during the first quarter of 2020.
  • During the first quarter of 2020, Verisign processed 10.0 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net, compared to 9.8 million for the same quarter in 2019.
  • The final .com and .net renewal rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 73.8 percent compared with 74.3 percent for the same quarter in 2018. Renewal rates are not fully measurable until 45 days after the end of the quarter.

Todays Conference Call

Verisign will host a live conference call today at 4:30 p.m. (EDT) to review the first quarter 2020 results. The call will be accessible by direct dial at (888) 676-VRSN (U.S.) or (786) 789-4776 (international), conference ID: Verisign. A listen-only live web cast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation will also be available at https://investor.Verisign.com. An audio archive of the call will be available at https://investor.Verisign.com/events.cfm. This news release and the financial information discussed on todays conference call are available at https://investor.Verisign.com.

About Verisign

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the worlds most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit Verisign.com.

VRSNF

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks arising from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks arising from the agreements governing our business; new or existing governmental laws and regulations in the U.S. or other applicable foreign jurisdictions; system interruptions, security breaches, attacks on the internet by hackers, viruses, or intentional acts of vandalism; the uncertainty of the impact of changes to the multi-stakeholder model of internet governance; risks arising from our operation of two root zone servers and our performance of the Root Zone Maintainer functions; changes in internet practices and behavior and the adoption of substitute technologies; the success or failure of the evolution of our markets; the highly competitive business environment in which we operate; whether we can maintain strong relationships with registrars and their resellers to maintain their marketing focus on our products and services; the possibility of system interruptions or failures; challenging global economic conditions; economic, legal and political risk associated with our international operations; our ability to protect and enforce our rights to our intellectual property and ensure that we do not infringe on others intellectual property; the outcome of legal or other challenges resulting from our activities or the activities of registrars or registrants, or litigation generally; the impact of our new strategic initiatives, including our IDN gTLDs; whether we can retain and motivate our senior management and key employees; and the impact of unfavorable tax rules and regulations. More information about potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Verisign undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this announcement.

©2020 VeriSign, Inc. All rights reserved. VERISIGN, the VERISIGN logo, and other trademarks, service marks, and designs are registered or unregistered trademarks of VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and in foreign countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

VERISIGN, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)

 

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

498,693

 

 

$

508,196

 

Marketable securities

639,939

 

 

709,863

 

Other current assets

46,863

 

 

60,530

 

Total current assets

1,185,495

 

 

1,278,589

 

Property and equipment, net

247,764

 

 

250,283

 

Goodwill

52,527

 

 

52,527

 

Deferred tax assets

84,388

 

 

87,798

 

Deposits to acquire intangible assets

145,000

 

 

145,000

 

Other long-term assets

38,687

 

 

39,812

 

Total long-term assets

568,366

 

 

575,420

 

Total assets

$

1,753,861

 

 

$

1,854,009

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS DEFICIT

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

180,015

 

 

$

209,988

 

Deferred revenues

775,657

 

 

755,178

 

Total current liabilities

955,672

 

 

965,166

 

Long-term deferred revenues

281,030

 

 

278,702

 

Senior notes

1,788,194

 

 

1,787,565

 

Long-term tax and other liabilities

138,079

 

 

312,676

 

Total long-term liabilities

2,207,303

 

 

2,378,943

 

Total liabilities

3,162,975

 

 

3,344,109

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders deficit:

 

 

 

Preferred stockpar value $.001 per share; Authorized shares: 5,000; Issued and outstanding shares: none



 

 



 

Common stock and additional paid-in capitalpar value $.001 per share; Authorized shares: 1,000,000; Issued shares: 353,577 at March 31, 2020 and 353,157 at December 31, 2019; Outstanding shares: 115,701 at March 31, 2020 and 116,715 at December 31, 2019

14,734,618

 

 

14,990,011

 

Accumulated deficit

(16,143,374

)

 

(16,477,490

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(358

)

 

(2,621

)

Total stockholders deficit

(1,409,114

)

 

(1,490,100

)

Total liabilities and stockholders deficit

$

1,753,861

 

 

$

1,854,009

 

VERISIGN, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

$

312,524

 

 

$

306,408

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

45,573

 

 

45,504

 

Sales and marketing

6,604

 

 

10,519

 

Research and development

17,358

 

 

16,132

 

General and administrative

36,725

 

 

34,001

 

Total costs and expenses

106,260

 

 

106,156

 

Operating income

206,264

 

 

200,252

 

Interest expense

(22,535

)

 

(22,631

)

Non-operating income, net

7,084

 

 

12,203

 

Income before income taxes

190,813

 

 

189,824

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

143,303

 

 

(27,297

)

Net income

334,116

 

 

162,527

 

Other comprehensive income

2,263

 

 

49

 

Comprehensive income

$

336,379

 

 

$

162,576

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.87

 

 

$

1.36

 

Diluted

$

2.86

 

 

$

1.35

 

Shares used to compute earnings per share

 

 

 

Basic

116,375

 

 

119,757

 

Diluted

116,730

 

 

120,317

 

VERISIGN, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

334,116

 

 

$

162,527

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

11,232

 

 

11,593

 

Stock-based compensation

11,441

 

 

12,462

 

Amortization of discount on investments in debt securities

(3,003

)

 

(3,854

)

Other, net

1,692

 

 

(147

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Other assets

28

 

 

(226

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(27,409

)

 

(31,609

)

Deferred revenues

22,807

 

 

29,219

 

Net deferred income taxes and other long-term tax liabilities

(170,844

)

 

7,365

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

180,060

 

 

187,330

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

805,748

 

 

939,561

 

Purchases of marketable securities

(730,507

)

 

(496,779

)

Proceeds (payments) from sale of business

14,856

 

 

(2,958

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(11,013

)

 

(9,133

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

79,084

 

 

430,691

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

(275,623

)

 

(204,302

)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

8,296

 

 

8,253

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(267,327

)

 

(196,049

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(1,316

)

 

255

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(9,499

)

 

422,227

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

517,601

 

 

366,753

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

508,102

 

 

$

788,980

 

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

13,151

 

 

$

13,063

 

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received

$

15,914

 

 

$

14,185

 

 

Nachrichten zu VeriSign Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.04.20
Ausblick: VeriSign legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: VeriSign vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
08.02.20
VeriSign hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
Ausblick: VeriSign gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
28.07.19
VeriSign: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
24.07.19
Ausblick: VeriSign präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
28.04.19
VeriSign öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
24.04.19
Ausblick: VeriSign mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr VeriSign News
RSS Feed
VeriSign zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu VeriSign Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2017VeriSign NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
27.07.2015VeriSign BuyTopeka Capital Markets
10.08.2012VeriSign neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
24.07.2012VeriSign neutralCitigroup Corp.
30.01.2012VeriSign buyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.07.2015VeriSign BuyTopeka Capital Markets
30.01.2012VeriSign buyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.01.2012VeriSign outperformCredit Suisse Group
25.10.2011VeriSign buyCitigroup Corp.
18.07.2011VeriSign buyCitigroup Corp.
28.02.2017VeriSign NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
10.08.2012VeriSign neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
24.07.2012VeriSign neutralCitigroup Corp.
31.01.2011VeriSign equal-weightBarclays Capital
28.01.2011VeriSign neutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
07.12.2009VeriSign sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.11.2009VeriSign sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.2008VeriSign DowngradeMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für VeriSign Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene VeriSign News

08.04.20Erste Schätzungen: VeriSign vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
22.04.20Ausblick: VeriSign legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
16.04.20Analysts Estimate VeriSign (VRSN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
20.04.20VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
22.04.20Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for VeriSign (VRSN)
Weitere VeriSign News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Was tun mit dem Rohöl? - Sendung verpasst?
Ermitteln Sie Ihren Anlegertyp
Amazon: Best Case-Szenario bereits eingepreist?
Financial Fact: Nicht auf Aktien setzen, die von einer schnellen internationalen Konjunkturerholung abhängig sind
Netflix will eine Milliarde investieren
Vontobel: Microsoft profitiert von Home-Office
Exporo: Blockchain in der Immobilienwirtschaft - Ein Überblick
Infineon  Noch in Bärenmarktrally
Impfstoff-Hoffnung BioNTech glänzt auch am Börsenparkett
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur VeriSign-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

VeriSign Peer Group News

20:58 Uhr3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now Not Named Apple or Microsoft
20:27 UhrZoom-Aktie vor Belastungsprobe: Überflieger im Sinkflug - Wie sicher ist Zoom wirklich?
16:49 UhrKey Words: Bill Gates: As things get back to ‘semi-normal.’ it’s impossible to overstate the pain that lies in the years ahead
15:34 UhrMicrosoft earbuds will launch in May. according to early report - CNET
13:19 UhrEin Haus am Meer: Bill Gates (64) kauft Strandhaus für 42 Millionen Franken
11:42 UhrZoom wächst trotz Sicherheitslücken rasant - 300 Millionen Nutzer
10:40 UhrMicrosoft: Java-Spracherweiterung für SQL-Server wird Open Source
10:30 UhrImpfstoff-Hoffnung BioNTech glänzt auch am Börsenparkett
08:35 UhrCOVID 19: Microsoft veröffentlicht vorläufig letztes Wartungsupdate für Windows 10
07:32 UhrLinkedin-Nutzung steigt während Corona-Krise

News von

Die Unabhängigkeit von Zentralbanken wird untergraben
Neuer Wohnungsgigant in Deutschland? Vonovias Antwort lässt tief blicken
So bekämpfen Sie den Wucher bei der zweiten Miete
Versichert gegen die Pandemie  und dann wird nicht gezahlt
Die Euro-Zone droht am Inflations-Konflikt zu zerbrechen

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt höher -- Dow Jones am Ende knapp behauptet -- Uniper bestätigt Prognose -- Lufthansa schreibt Milliardenverlust -- Daimler, Netflix, Wirecard, ProSieben im Fokus

EU-Gipfel billigt Milliarden-Hilfen. BSI warnt vor Sicherheitslücken in Mail-App auf Apples iPhones. Gilead Sciences-Medikament Remdesivir enttäuscht in erster Studie. Hall bleibt bis Ende Juni Interimschefin bei Vapiano. S&P senkt Commerzbank-Rating und nimmt Ausblick für Deutsche Bank herunter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen sie sich wegen der Corona-Krise Sorgen um die Wirtschaft?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:13 Uhr
DAX schließt höher -- Dow Jones am Ende knapp behauptet -- Uniper bestätigt Prognose -- Lufthansa schreibt Milliardenverlust -- Daimler, Netflix, Wirecard, ProSieben im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:23 Uhr
S&P stuft Bonität von Disney herunter - Disney-Aktie schließt tiefer
Aktie im Fokus
22:24 Uhr
Snap will sich über Schuldscheine frisches Geld besorgen - Snap-Aktie verliert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Lufthansa AG823212
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
NEL ASAA0B733
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11