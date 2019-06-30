Verisign Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.

Fourth Quarter GAAP Financial Results

VeriSign, Inc. and subsidiaries ("Verisign) reported revenue of $311 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 1.0 percent from the same quarter in 2018. VeriSign reported net income of $148 million and diluted earnings per share (diluted "EPS) of $1.26 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $182 million and diluted EPS of $1.50 for the same quarter in 2018. The operating margin was 63.9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 63.1 percent for the same quarter in 2018.

Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP Financial Results

Verisign reported, on a non-GAAP basis, net income of $154 million and diluted EPS of $1.31 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $191 million and diluted EPS of $1.58 for the same quarter in 2018. The non-GAAP operating margin was 67.9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 66.7 percent for the same quarter in 2018. A table reconciling the GAAP to the non-GAAP results (which excludes items described below) is appended to this release.

2019 GAAP Financial Results

Verisign reported revenue of $1.23 billion for 2019, up 1.4 percent from $1.21 billion in 2018. Verisign reported net income of $612 million and diluted EPS of $5.15 for 2019, compared to net income of $582 million and diluted EPS of $4.75 in 2018. The operating margin for 2019 was 65.5 percent compared to 63.2 percent in 2018.

2019 Non-GAAP Financial Results

Verisign reported, on a non-GAAP basis, net income of $631 million and diluted EPS of $5.31 for 2019, compared to net income of $620 million and diluted EPS of $5.05 in 2018. The non-GAAP operating margin for 2019 was 69.6 percent compared to 67.5 percent in 2018.

Fourth quarter and full year 2018 GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income included $52.0 million and $42.8 million, respectively, related to the gain on the sale of the customer contracts of the security services business. The gain increased GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS by $0.43 and $0.36 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and by $0.43 and $0.35 for full year 2018.

"Focused execution yielded another solid quarter that caps off not only a solid year but a strong decade in which weve focused on our core business, expanded the domain name base and returned value to our shareholders. In 2019 we marked more than 22 years of uninterrupted availability of the Verisign DNS for .com and .net, said Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights

Verisign ended 2019 with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.22 billion, a decrease of $52 million from year-end 2018.

Cash flow from operations was $194 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $754 million for the full year 2019 compared with $219 million for the same quarter in 2018 and $698 million for the full year 2018.

Deferred revenues on Dec. 31, 2019, totaled $1.03 billion, an increase of $16 million from year-end 2018.

During the fourth quarter, Verisign repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock for $195 million. During the full year 2019, Verisign repurchased 3.9 million shares of its common stock for $738 million.

Effective Feb. 6, 2020 the Board of Directors approved an additional authorization for share repurchases of approximately $743 million of common stock, which brings the total amount to $1.0 billion authorized and available under Verisigns share repurchase program, which has no expiration.

Business Highlights

Verisign ended the fourth quarter with 158.8 million .com and .net domain name registrations in the domain name base, a 3.9 percent increase from the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, and a net increase of 1.46 million registrations during the fourth quarter of 2019.

domain name registrations in the domain name base, a 3.9 percent increase from the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, and a net increase of 1.46 million registrations during the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter, Verisign processed 10.3 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net, as compared to 9.5 million for the same quarter in 2018.

The final .com and .net renewal rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 73.7 percent compared with 74.8 percent for the same quarter in 2018. Renewal rates are not fully measurable until 45 days after the end of the quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Adjusted EBITDA

Verisign provides quarterly and annual financial statements that are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Along with this information, management typically discloses and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures in quarterly earnings news releases, on investor conference calls and during investor conferences and related events. These non-GAAP financial measures do not include stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense through June 30, 2018, and loss on debt extinguishment, which are included in the comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP net income is also adjusted for an income tax rate of 22 percent which differs from the GAAP income tax rate.

On a quarterly basis, Verisign also provides Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated in accordance with the terms of the indentures governing Verisigns senior notes. Adjusted EBITDA refers to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, unrealized gain / loss on hedging agreements, and gain on the sale of a business.

Management believes that this non-GAAP financial data supplements the GAAP financial data by providing investors with additional information that allows them to have a clearer picture of Verisigns operations and financial performance and the comparability of Verisigns operating results from period to period. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The tables appended to this release include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the comparable financial information reported in accordance with GAAP for the given periods.

Todays Conference Call

Verisign will host a live conference call today at 4:30 p.m. (EST) to review the fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. The call will be accessible by direct dial at (888) 676-VRSN (U.S.) or (786) 789-4776 (international), conference ID: Verisign. A listen-only live web cast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation will also be available at https://investor.verisign.com. An audio archive of the call will be available at https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm. This news release and the financial information discussed on todays conference call are available at https://investor.verisign.com.

About Verisign

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the worlds most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit Verisign.com.

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks arising from the agreements governing our business; new or existing governmental laws and regulations in the U.S. or other applicable foreign jurisdictions; system interruptions, security breaches, attacks on the internet by hackers, viruses, or intentional acts of vandalism; the uncertainty of the impact of changes to the multi-stakeholder model of internet governance; risks arising from our operation of two root zone servers and our performance of the Root Zone Maintainer functions; changes in internet practices and behavior and the adoption of substitute technologies; the success or failure of the evolution of our markets; the highly competitive business environment in which we operate; whether we can maintain strong relationships with registrars and their resellers to maintain their marketing focus on our products and services; the possibility of system interruptions or failures; challenging global economic conditions; economic, legal and political risk associated with our international operations; our ability to protect and enforce our rights to our intellectual property and ensure that we do not infringe on others intellectual property; the outcome of legal or other challenges resulting from our activities or the activities of registrars or registrants, or litigation generally; the impact of our new strategic initiatives, including our IDN gTLDs; whether we can retain and motivate our senior management and key employees; and the impact of unfavorable tax rules and regulations. More information about potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Verisign undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this announcement.

©2020 VeriSign, Inc. All rights reserved. VERISIGN, the VERISIGN logo, and other trademarks, service marks, and designs are registered or unregistered trademarks of VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and in foreign countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

VERISIGN, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 508,196 $ 357,415 Marketable securities 709,863 912,254 Other current assets 60,530 47,365 Total current assets 1,278,589 1,317,034 Property and equipment, net 250,283 253,905 Goodwill 52,527 52,527 Deferred tax assets 87,798 104,992 Deposits to acquire intangible assets 145,000 145,000 Other long-term assets 39,812 41,046 Total long-term assets 575,420 597,470 Total assets $ 1,854,009 $ 1,914,504 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 209,988 $ 215,208 Deferred revenues 755,178 732,382 Total current liabilities 965,166 947,590 Long-term deferred revenues 278,702 285,720 Senior notes 1,787,565 1,785,047 Long-term tax and other liabilities 312,676 281,621 Total long-term liabilities 2,378,943 2,352,388 Total liabilities 3,344,109 3,299,978 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders deficit: Preferred stockpar value $.001 per share; Authorized shares: 5,000; Issued and outstanding shares: none   Common stockpar value $.001 per share; Authorized shares: 1,000,000; Issued shares: 353,157 at December 31, 2019 and 352,325 at December 31, 2018; Outstanding shares: 116,715 at December 31, 2019 and 120,037 at December 31, 2018 353 352 Additional paid-in capital 14,989,658 15,706,774 Accumulated deficit (16,477,490 ) (17,089,789 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,621 ) (2,811 ) Total stockholders deficit (1,490,100 ) (1,385,474 ) Total liabilities and stockholders deficit $ 1,854,009 $ 1,914,504

VERISIGN, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 310,543 $ 307,452 $ 1,231,661 $ 1,214,969 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 46,454 48,368 180,467 192,134 Sales and marketing 13,862 17,179 46,637 64,891 Research and development 15,101 15,042 60,805 57,884 General and administrative 36,560 32,897 137,625 132,668 Total costs and expenses 111,977 113,486 425,534 447,577 Operating income 198,566 193,966 806,127 767,392 Interest expense (22,712 ) (22,634 ) (90,611 ) (114,845 ) Non-operating income, net 9,123 62,570 43,260 76,969 Income before income taxes 184,977 233,902 758,776 729,516 Income tax expense (36,652 ) (51,707 ) (146,477 ) (147,027 ) Net income 148,325 182,195 612,299 582,489 Other comprehensive (loss) income (202 ) 192 190 130 Comprehensive income $ 148,123 $ 182,387 $ 612,489 $ 582,619 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.27 $ 1.51 $ 5.17 $ 5.13 Diluted $ 1.26 $ 1.50 $ 5.15 $ 4.75 Shares used to compute earnings per share Basic 117,169 120,591 118,513 113,452 Diluted 117,658 121,329 118,968 122,661

VERISIGN, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 612,299 $ 582,489 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 46,330 48,367 Stock-based compensation 50,626 52,504 Amortization of discount on investments in debt securities (14,777 ) (18,259 ) Gain on sale of business (817 ) (54,840 ) Other, net 3,668 14,646 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other assets (3,279 ) 1,041 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (24 ) (2,130 ) Deferred revenues 16,191 19,825 Net deferred income taxes and other long-term tax liabilities 43,675 54,124 Net cash provided by operating activities 753,892 697,767 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities 2,247,904 4,031,809 Purchases of marketable securities (2,030,521 ) (2,976,752 ) Purchases of property and equipment (40,316 ) (37,007 ) (Payments) Proceeds from sale of business (9,872 ) 52,240 Other investing activities  (160 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 167,195 1,070,130 Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (782,583 ) (638,152 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 13,152 12,836 Repayment of principal on subordinated convertible debentures  (1,250,009 ) Other financing activities (872 )  Net cash used in financing activities (770,303 ) (1,875,325 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 64 (958 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 150,848 (108,386 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 366,753 475,139 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 517,601 $ 366,753 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 87,683 $ 117,956 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 89,974 $ 84,906

VERISIGN, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating

Income Net Income Operating

Income Net Income GAAP as reported $ 198,566 $ 148,325 $ 193,966 $ 182,195 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 12,389 12,389 11,098 11,098 Tax adjustment (6,768 ) (2,193 ) Non-GAAP $ 210,955 $ 153,946 $ 205,064 $ 191,100 Revenues $ 310,543 $ 307,452 Non-GAAP operating margin 67.9 % 66.7 % Diluted shares 117,658 121,329 Diluted EPS, non-GAAP $ 1.31 $ 1.58

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating

Income Net Income Operating

Income Net Income GAAP as reported $ 806,127 $ 612,299 $ 767,392 $ 582,489 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 50,626 50,626 52,504 52,504 Non-cash interest expense  5,719 Loss on debt extinguishment  6,554 Tax adjustment (31,591 ) (27,717 ) Non-GAAP $ 856,753 $ 631,334 $ 819,896 $ 619,549 Revenues $ 1,231,661 $ 1,214,969 Non-GAAP operating margin 69.6 % 67.5 % Diluted shares 118,968 122,661 Diluted EPS, non-GAAP $ 5.31 $ 5.05

VERISIGN, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles GAAP net income to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the period shown below: Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Net Income $ 612,299 Interest expense 90,611 Income tax expense 146,477 Depreciation and amortization 46,330 Stock-based compensation 50,626 Unrealized gain on hedging agreements (235 ) Gain on sale of business (817 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 945,291

VERISIGN, INC. STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION CLASSIFICATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following table presents the classification of stock-based compensation: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenues $ 1,675 $ 1,652 $ 6,739 $ 6,835 Sales and marketing 889 579 3,755 4,972 Research and development 1,626 1,696 6,370 6,728 General and administrative 8,199 7,171 33,762 33,969 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 12,389 $ 11,098 $ 50,626 $ 52,504

