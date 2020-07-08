Verisign Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

VeriSign, Inc. and subsidiaries ("Verisign) reported revenue of $320 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 3.1 percent from the same quarter in 2019. VeriSign reported net income of $157 million and diluted earnings per share (diluted "EPS) of $1.38 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $148 million and diluted EPS of $1.26 for the same quarter in 2019. The operating margin was 63.9 percent for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 included recognition of $12.4 million of previously unrecognized income tax benefits as a result of the lapse of certain statutes of limitations. This income tax benefit increased diluted EPS by $0.11.

2020 Financial Results

Verisign reported revenue of $1.27 billion for 2020, up 2.7 percent from $1.23 billion in 2019. Verisign reported net income of $815 million and diluted EPS of $7.07 for 2020, compared to net income of $612 million and diluted EPS of $5.15 in 2019. The operating margin for 2020 was 65.2 percent compared to 65.5 percent in 2019.

Net income for the full year of 2020 included the recognition of $204.2 million of previously unrecognized income tax benefits. These benefits resulted from remeasurements of Verisigns accrual for uncertain tax positions as previously noted in the first and third quarter 2020 earnings releases and also due to the lapse of certain statutes of limitations noted above. Cumulatively, these income tax benefits increased diluted EPS by $1.77 for 2020.

"Reliance on internet services increased significantly due to the global events of 2020. Our resilient network design and preparedness over decades for challenging scenarios, and our agility and preparation for working remotely, enabled us to reliably and securely meet increased global dependence on the internet, said Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights

Verisign ended 2020 with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.17 billion, a decrease of $51 million from year-end 2019.

Cash flow from operations was $195 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $730 million for the full year of 2020 compared with $194 million for the same quarter in 2019 and $754 million for the full year 2019.

Deferred revenues as of Dec. 31, 2020, totaled $1.06 billion, an increase of $29 million from year-end 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Verisign repurchased 0.8 million shares of its common stock for $170 million. During the full year of 2020, Verisign repurchased 3.7 million shares of its common stock for $735 million.

Effective Feb. 11, 2021 the Board of Directors approved an additional authorization for share repurchases of approximately $747 million of common stock, which brings the total amount to $1.0 billion authorized and available under Verisigns share repurchase program, which has no expiration.

Business Highlights

Verisign ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with 165.2 million .com and .net domain name registrations in the domain name base, a 4.0 percent increase from the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, and a net increase of 1.46 million registrations during the fourth quarter of 2020.

domain name registrations in the domain name base, a 4.0 percent increase from the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, and a net increase of 1.46 million registrations during the fourth quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Verisign processed 10.5 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net, as compared to 10.3 million for the same quarter in 2019.

The final .com and .net renewal rate was 73.7 percent for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019. Renewal rates are not fully measurable until 45 days after the end of the quarter.

Verisign announces that it will increase the annual registry-level wholesale fee for each new and renewal .com domain name registration from $7.85 to $8.39, effective Sept. 1, 2021.

Todays Conference Call

Verisign will host a live conference call today at 4:30 p.m. (EST) to review the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. The call will be accessible by direct dial at (888) 676-VRSN (U.S.) or (786) 789-4776 (international), conference ID: Verisign. A listen-only live web cast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation will also be available at https://investor.verisign.com. An audio archive of the call will be available at https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm. This news release and the financial information discussed on todays conference call are available at https://investor.verisign.com.

About Verisign

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the worlds most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit Verisign.com.

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks arising from the agreements governing our business; new or existing governmental laws and regulations in the U.S. or other applicable foreign jurisdictions; system interruptions, security breaches, attacks on the internet by hackers, viruses, or intentional acts of vandalism; the uncertainty of the impact of changes to the multi-stakeholder model of internet governance; risks arising from our operation of two root zone servers and our performance of the Root Zone Maintainer functions; changes in internet practices and behavior and the adoption of substitute technologies; the success or failure of the evolution of our markets; the highly competitive business environment in which we operate; whether we can maintain strong relationships with registrars and their resellers to maintain their marketing focus on our products and services; the possibility of system interruptions or failures; challenging global economic conditions; economic, legal and political risk associated with our international operations; our ability to protect and enforce our rights to our intellectual property and ensure that we do not infringe on others intellectual property; the outcome of legal or other challenges resulting from our activities or the activities of registrars or registrants, or litigation generally; the impact of our new strategic initiatives, including our IDN gTLDs; whether we can retain and motivate our senior management and key employees; and the impact of unfavorable tax rules and regulations. More information about potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Verisign undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this announcement.

VERISIGN, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 401,194 $ 508,196 Marketable securities 765,713 709,863 Other current assets 51,033 60,530 Total current assets 1,217,940 1,278,589 Property and equipment, net 245,571 250,283 Goodwill 52,527 52,527 Deferred tax assets 67,914 87,798 Deposits to acquire intangible assets 145,000 145,000 Other long-term assets 37,958 39,812 Total long-term assets 548,970 575,420 Total assets $ 1,766,910 $ 1,854,009 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 208,642 $ 209,988 Deferred revenues 780,051 755,178 Total current liabilities 988,693 965,166 Long-term deferred revenues 282,838 278,702 Senior notes 1,790,083 1,787,565 Long-term tax and other liabilities 95,494 312,676 Total long-term liabilities 2,168,415 2,378,943 Total liabilities 3,157,108 3,344,109 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders deficit: Preferred stockpar value $.001 per share; Authorized shares: 5,000; Issued and

outstanding shares: none   Common stock and additional paid-in capitalpar value $.001 per share; Authorized

shares: 1,000,000; Issued shares: 353,789 at December 31, 2020 and 353,157 at December

31, 2019; Outstanding shares: 113,470 at December 31, 2020 and 116,715 at December 31,

2019 14,275,160 14,990,011 Accumulated deficit (15,662,602 ) (16,477,490 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,756 ) (2,621 ) Total stockholders deficit (1,390,198 ) (1,490,100 ) Total liabilities and stockholders deficit $ 1,766,910 $ 1,854,009

VERISIGN, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 320,284 $ 310,543 $ 1,265,052 $ 1,231,661 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 45,972 46,454 180,177 180,467 Sales and marketing 12,907 13,862 36,790 46,637 Research and development 19,403 15,101 74,671 60,805 General and administrative 37,494 36,560 149,213 137,625 Total costs and expenses 115,776 111,977 440,851 425,534 Operating income 204,508 198,566 824,201 806,127 Interest expense (22,537 ) (22,712 ) (90,144 ) (90,611 ) Non-operating income, net 925 9,123 16,187 43,260 Income before income taxes 182,896 184,977 750,244 758,776 Income tax (expense) benefit (25,582 ) (36,652 ) 64,644 (146,477 ) Net income 157,314 148,325 814,888 612,299 Other comprehensive (loss) income (15 ) (202 ) (135 ) 190 Comprehensive income $ 157,299 $ 148,123 $ 814,753 $ 612,489 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.38 $ 1.27 $ 7.08 $ 5.17 Diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.26 $ 7.07 $ 5.15 Shares used to compute earnings per share Basic 113,872 117,169 115,058 118,513 Diluted 114,107 117,658 115,298 118,968

VERISIGN, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 814,888 $ 612,299 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 46,352 46,330 Stock-based compensation 48,243 50,626 Amortization of discount on investments in debt securities (6,131 ) (14,777 ) Gain on sale of business (6,402 ) (817 ) Other, net 3,425 3,668 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other assets (9,214 ) (3,279 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,227 (24 ) Deferred revenues 29,009 16,191 Net deferred income taxes and other long-term tax liabilities (192,214 ) 43,675 Net cash provided by operating activities 730,183 753,892 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities 2,305,732 2,247,904 Purchases of marketable securities (2,355,405 ) (2,030,521 ) Purchases of property and equipment (43,395 ) (40,316 ) Proceeds (Payments) from sale of business 20,810 (9,872 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (72,258 ) 167,195 Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (777,454 ) (782,583 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 12,577 13,152 Other financing activities  (872 ) Net cash used in financing activities (764,877 ) (770,303 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (48 ) 64 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (107,000 ) 150,848 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 517,601 366,753 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 410,601 $ 517,601 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 87,354 $ 87,683 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 132,683 $ 89,974

