Verseon Showcases Candidates for Next-Generation Diabetic Eye Disease Drugs

Verseon
presented their oral drug candidates for diabetic macular edema (DME) at
this weeks 2019 BIO International Convention in Philadelphia. These
drug candidates could become the first real alternative to eye
injections, the current standard of care for millions of diabetics at
risk of vision loss.
"Our oral development candidate has the potential to redefine how DME is
treated, said Dr. Anirban Datta, Verseons Senior Director of Discovery
Biology. "Not only could it replace inconvenient eye injections, but it
may even become the first-ever drug to help prevent the onset of DME.
Ultimately, were aiming to stop vision loss before it starts.
DME, a leading cause of adult blindness, is a complication of diabetes
with over 20 million diagnosed patients worldwide. Macular edema occurs
when fluid leaks from damaged blood vessels and accumulates in the
central region of the retina, a process caused by chronically high blood
sugar. It is estimated that about one third of long-term diabetic
patients are at risk of developing DME, a group that is expected to grow
significantly as the global diabetic population escalates from roughly
425 million to over 600 million over the next 25 years.
The current standard of care for DME are recurring injections into the
eye associated with discomfort, infection, and inflammation, and that
are only effective in about half of patients. Given the risk profile and
invasiveness of administration, these drugs are not appropriate for
preventative treatment in chronic diabetics at risk. There is a large
unmet need for better medications for treating, and ideally preventing,
DME. Verseons oral DME program is aimed at meeting this need.
To address this problem, Verseon is developing the first oral
medications for DME. At the BIO International Convention, Dr. Datta
presented preclinical data on the Companys first development candidate
for clinical trials.
Verseons drug candidates target plasma kallikrein, a central mediator
of the disease that is not covered by current drugs. In preclinical
studies, these compounds have demonstrated excellent oral
bioavailability and successfully inhibited both retinal thickening and
retinal vascular leakage, two hallmarks of DME. This combination makes
them promising candidates for a new generation of oral DME drugs that
could potentially open up a $96 billion annual global market for
treatment and prophylaxis.
About Verseons diabetic macular edema program
Verseon has developed a new class of potent, selective small-molecule
plasma kallikrein inhibitors for the treatment of diabetic macular edema
(DME), a major cause of adult blindness. In contrast to current
customary DME treatments that are administered as recurring eye
injections, Verseon develops drug candidates for oral dosing. Several
lead candidates have demonstrated efficacy in reducing retinal
thickening and retinal vascular leakage, two hallmarks of the disease,
when administered orally. The Company is currently preparing a first DME
development candidate for phase 1 trials.
About Verseon
Verseon Corporation (www.verseon.com,
AIM:VERS) is developing disruptive life-science technology to advance
global health. The clinical-stage company is using its proprietary,
computational drug discovery platform to discover new drug candidates
that are unlikely to be found using conventional methods. Pairing its
computational platform with a comprehensive in-house chemistry and
biology workflow, the company has built a growing pipeline of drug
programs. Verseon currently has four active drug programs in the areas
of anticoagulation (currently in phase 1), diabetic macular edema,
hereditary angioedema, and oncology.
