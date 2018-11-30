finanzen.net
04.06.2019 08:00
Bewerten
(0)

Verseon Showcases Candidates for Next-Generation Diabetic Eye Disease Drugs

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Verseon presented their oral drug candidates for diabetic macular edema (DME) at this weeks 2019 BIO International Convention in Philadelphia. These drug candidates could become the first real alternative to eye injections, the current standard of care for millions of diabetics at risk of vision loss.

"Our oral development candidate has the potential to redefine how DME is treated, said Dr. Anirban Datta, Verseons Senior Director of Discovery Biology. "Not only could it replace inconvenient eye injections, but it may even become the first-ever drug to help prevent the onset of DME. Ultimately, were aiming to stop vision loss before it starts.

DME, a leading cause of adult blindness, is a complication of diabetes with over 20 million diagnosed patients worldwide. Macular edema occurs when fluid leaks from damaged blood vessels and accumulates in the central region of the retina, a process caused by chronically high blood sugar. It is estimated that about one third of long-term diabetic patients are at risk of developing DME, a group that is expected to grow significantly as the global diabetic population escalates from roughly 425 million to over 600 million over the next 25 years.

The current standard of care for DME are recurring injections into the eye associated with discomfort, infection, and inflammation, and that are only effective in about half of patients. Given the risk profile and invasiveness of administration, these drugs are not appropriate for preventative treatment in chronic diabetics at risk. There is a large unmet need for better medications for treating, and ideally preventing, DME. Verseons oral DME program is aimed at meeting this need.

To address this problem, Verseon is developing the first oral medications for DME. At the BIO International Convention, Dr. Datta presented preclinical data on the Companys first development candidate for clinical trials.

Verseons drug candidates target plasma kallikrein, a central mediator of the disease that is not covered by current drugs. In preclinical studies, these compounds have demonstrated excellent oral bioavailability and successfully inhibited both retinal thickening and retinal vascular leakage, two hallmarks of DME. This combination makes them promising candidates for a new generation of oral DME drugs that could potentially open up a $96 billion annual global market for treatment and prophylaxis.

About Verseons diabetic macular edema program

Verseon has developed a new class of potent, selective small-molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), a major cause of adult blindness. In contrast to current customary DME treatments that are administered as recurring eye injections, Verseon develops drug candidates for oral dosing. Several lead candidates have demonstrated efficacy in reducing retinal thickening and retinal vascular leakage, two hallmarks of the disease, when administered orally. The Company is currently preparing a first DME development candidate for phase 1 trials.

About Verseon

Verseon Corporation (www.verseon.com, AIM:VERS) is developing disruptive life-science technology to advance global health. The clinical-stage company is using its proprietary, computational drug discovery platform to discover new drug candidates that are unlikely to be found using conventional methods. Pairing its computational platform with a comprehensive in-house chemistry and biology workflow, the company has built a growing pipeline of drug programs. Verseon currently has four active drug programs in the areas of anticoagulation (currently in phase 1), diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, and oncology.

Find Verseon on Twitter and LinkedIn.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Verseon Corp GBP Shs Reg-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Verseon News
RSS Feed
Verseon zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Verseon Corp GBP Shs Reg-S

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Verseon News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Verseon News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Handelsstreit erschüttert DAX, S&P 500 und Öl - wie weit eskaliert der Konflikt noch?
AUD/USD: Australischer Dollar vor der RBA
Grün investieren - 3 Chancen an der Börse
Ölpreise im freien Fall
Deutsche Bank mit neuem Rekordtief
Aktien und Anleihen - das perfekte Paar?
Video: S&P500 bleibt unter Druck!
Netflix  Trendwende vor Abschluss
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Verseon-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Verseon Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Amazon zeigt Uber, worauf es wirklich ankommt
In Deutschland wird schlechtes Sparen vererbt
So sichern Sie Ihr Erspartes gegen die Klimasteuer ab
Mit nur drei Fragen wissen Sie, wie Sie Ihr Geld anlegen sollten
Das sind die Top-Aktien-Tipps aus der Schweiz

News von

Was tun mit 30.000 Euro? Wie Sie das Geld richtig anlegen
DAX schwächer - Gold und Bundesanleihen gefragt - Infineon-Aktie verliert
Deutsche Bank-Aktie stürzt ab: Wo liegt der nächste Boden?
DAX: Kommt auch ein mittelfristiges Verkaufssignal?
Deutschen Bank-Aktie rutscht unter sechs Euro

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen in Rot -- VW steigert US-Absatz erneut kräftig -- Tesla verkauft US-Emissionsrechte an GM und Fiat Chrysler -- Apple, Facebook und Alphabet im Fokus

Italiens Regierungschef Conte droht mit Rücktritt. TUI hofft auf baldiges Ende von Boeing-Flugverbot. VW plant Abschluss von TRATON-Börsengang noch vor der Sommerpause.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 22: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Mai 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 22 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die traditionellen Volksparteien haben bei den EU-Wahlen schwach abgeschnitten. Erwarten sie nun einen veränderten politischen Kurs Europas?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:39 Uhr
Asiens Börsen in Rot -- VW steigert US-Absatz erneut kräftig -- Tesla verkauft US-Emissionsrechte an GM und Fiat Chrysler -- Apple, Facebook und Alphabet im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
08:01 Uhr
Diese Möglichkeiten eröffnet Robotik in der Industrie
Sonstiges
08:04 Uhr
Gold: Höchster Stand seit über zwei Monaten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Infineon AG623100
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
GAZPROM903276
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Allianz840400