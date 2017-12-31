Verseon Unveils New Blockchain Technology

Verseon today unveils transformative blockchain technology for tokenized
securities, developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, BlockRules Ltd.
Since its founding in 2002, Verseons mission remains to develop
disruptive technologies and products that advance global health. As part
of this goal, the Company is challenging traditional drug development
funding models through the process of tokenization of securities.
BlockRules technology supports the sale, launch, and trading of
securities on a public blockchain complete with multijurisdictional
regulatory compliance integrated and enforced directly on the
blockchain. This breakthrough permits fully regulated, secure, and
transparent support of securities, including decentralized trading.
Current blockchain technology has the potential to transform the global
investment landscape. To accomplish that, token offerings need to comply
with existing security regulations if they are to become ubiquitous. The
technology developed by BlockRules is designed to overcome these
regulatory hurdles.
"We founded Verseon with the goal of developing new technologies to
advance the discovery and development of new medicines, said Adityo
Prakash, CEO of Verseon. "By democratizing investment access with
blockchain technology, we will change the way new medicines and other
life-science innovations are funded and how the resulting proceeds are
shared.
BlockRules Ltd. plans to offer its technology to innovative companies
ready to embrace the rapidly developing blockchain community. By
bringing regulatory certainty to the blockchain, BlockRules aims to
provide the global investment community with safer and more relevant
opportunities for investment.
"Recent advances in the blockchain space have the potential to narrow
the gap between innovative companies and investors, said Neil Woodford,
founding partner of Woodford Investment Management. "Verseons
innovations in this space address some of the traditional choke points
in capital flow and should lead to a more efficient market.
About BlockRules Ltd.
BlockRules Ltd., a wholly owned
subsidiary of Verseon, is a blockchain technology company supporting the
sale, launch and trading of securities. By enforcing multijurisdictional
regulatory compliance directly on the blockchain, the Company
facilitates issuance and decentralized trading that is secure,
transparent and verifiable. BlockRules Ltd. handles the registration of
investor KYC ("know your customer) information for its products and is
providing this service to prospective investors at https://www.blockrules.com.
About Verseon
Verseon Corporation (www.verseon.com,
AIM: VSN) is developing disruptive life-science technology to advance
global health. The clinical-phase Company is using its proprietary,
computational drug discovery platform paired with a comprehensive
in-house chemistry and biology workflow to build a growing drug
development pipeline. Through its wholly owned subsidiary BlockRules
Ltd., Verseon is also pioneering blockchain technology for regulated
securities.
-Ends-
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005441/en/