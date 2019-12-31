finanzen.net
18.06.2020 07:00

Vertical Aerospace Develops Its Next Generation Seraph eVTOL Aircraft With Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Cloud

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced that Vertical Aerospace, a UK-based aviation industry innovator aiming to revolutionize how people fly by making air travel personal, on demand and carbon-free, is using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to develop their third all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200617005609/en/

(Photo: Dassault Systèmes)

(Photo: Dassault Systèmes)

Vertical Aerospace will use the "Reinvent the Sky industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to manage the complex development of the eVTOL aircraft prototype by its rapidly growing team of 100 engineers and technical experts, even when working remotely. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud unifies design, engineering, testing and manufacturing disciplines across the enterprise in one collaborative digital environment to meet needs ranging from requirements through to end design and quality.

"At Vertical Aerospace we were fortunate to have moved onto the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on cloud before we were remote working, said Owen Thompson Cheel, Flight Systems IPT Lead, Vertical Aerospace. "The team has all they need to work from home and by using the platform on cloud we have been able to continue working with virtually no difference in performance. Its an excellent case for working on the cloud, and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform has allowed us to remain agile and secure without loss of capability, effectively maintaining business continuity.

In 2019, Vertical Aerospace released flight footage of their latest eVTOL aircraft. The Seraph can carry 250 kilograms  the equivalent of three passengers  and can fly at speeds up to 80 kph (50 mph). The complexity of the third generation eVTOL required advanced functionalities for electrical systems, change management, regulations and compliance, as well as greater collaboration among teams. Following a competitive evaluation, Vertical Aerospace selected the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to support its vision of decarbonizing air travel with proven technology in the aviation, energy and automotive industries.

"Disruptive innovators like Vertical Aerospace are using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to advance their compelling vision for sustainable mobility and invent new industries, said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace & Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "As businesses today must completely rethink the way they work, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud offers the largest portfolio of applications for product design and engineering from anywhere, with a high level of performance and secure, efficient access to data.

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

Werbung

