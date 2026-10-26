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Verve Group Media SE: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

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Verve Group Media SE: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

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Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name
Name of person with notification obligation: Bodhivas GmbH (HRB 83321); Closely associated: Remco Westermann
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities: Remco Westermann
Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) / Board Member
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Verve Group Media SE
b) LEI 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares
ISIN IE000ZVY0237
b) Nature of the transaction   Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Prices (SEK) Volumes
11.78 930
11.78 122
11.80 215
11.84 4,501
11.84 7,402
11.84 1,158
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		 Price per unit: 11.83499 SEK               Volume Quantity: 14,328
e) Date of the transaction 21.10.2026
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market
g) Additional Information
 

File: PDMR Notification - 21-10-26 - Nasdaq FN fin

2421688  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

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