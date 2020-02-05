  • Suche
12.01.2021 22:30

Viad Corp Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and face-to-face events and marketing experiences, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. They will be joined by Pursuit President David Barry. Our call will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 5 p.m. (Eastern Time). We will issue a press release outlining our financial results on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com prior to the call.

Conference Call Details

To join the live conference call, please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4495424. After registering, an email confirmation will be sent that includes dial-in information as well as unique codes for entry into the live call. Registration will be open throughout the call. However, we recommend that you register a day in advance to ensure access for the full call.

A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in listen-only mode through the "Investors" section of our website. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website shortly after the call and, for a limited time, by calling (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering the conference ID 4495424.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and face-to-face events and marketing experiences, generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, and Reykjavik, as well as new experiences in development in Las Vegas and Toronto. Pursuits collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

