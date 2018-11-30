finanzen.net
02.07.2019
Viad Corp Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review 2019 second quarter results. Our call will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 5 p.m. (Eastern time). We will issue a press release outlining our financial results and outlook on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com prior to the call.

To join the live teleconference dial toll-free (877) 917-8933 passcode "Viad" or access the webcast through our website. A replay will be available for a limited time at (800) 846-0305 or (402) 998-0543 (a passcode is not required) or visit the website and link to a replay of the webcast.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, Reykjavik, and Las Vegas (opening 2021) that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. We are an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.

