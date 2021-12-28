Viant and ALLSHIPS Announce #NEWOPENWEB Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Sweepstakes

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced that it has partnered with ALLSHIPS, a coalition of creative artists, as part of the #NEWOPENWEB NFT sweepstakes. Beginning today and running through January 9, the #NEWOPENWEB NFT sweepstakes will award three winners with NFT artwork created by three independent artists depicting their interpretation of the new open web. The #NEWOPENWEB NFT sweepstakes builds on Viants NOW campaign launched in September, marking a celebration of digital inclusion and emerging channels across the new open web.

"We are pleased to partner with ALLSHIPS as we continue to commemorate this transformational moment in time, a cookieless future and dawn of a new era of an open ecosystem, said Jon Schulz, CMO, Viant. "Supporting independent artists and their creative interpretation of the new open web, with innovations such as NFTs, aligns with Viants own approach in pushing the boundaries of possibilities as we do on behalf of our clients every day.

To enter the #NEWOPENWEB NFT sweepstakes, Twitter users can simply follow @viant_tech and follow the instructions provided. Winners will be announced January 10. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. A maximum of one entry per person will be accepted during the entry period and is open to legal residents in the United States or the District of Columbia who are 18 and olderi. Official rules for the sweepstakes can be found here.

"As we continuously seek out unique ways to build more visibility for the exceptional artwork created by our community of talented artists, we are excited to partner with Viant as part of the #NEWOPENWEB NFT sweepstakes to mark this pivotal moment in time and their own expressions of the new open web, said Dave Krugman, Founder, ALLSHIPS.

For more information about the #NEWOPENWEB NFT sweepstakes, please click here.

About ALLSHIPS

ALLSHIPS is a community for contemporary creatives, dedicated to the idea that a rising tide raises all ships. We venture to explore the limitless possibilities that exist at the overlaps of technology and art. As the internet evolves into exciting new iterations, ALLSHIPS is there to be a guiding light for both brands and artists who are eager to engage with the exciting frontiers of these interconnected ecosystems.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying, and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viants self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, and digital out-of-home channels. Viants Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchangers 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

i NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Odds of winning will depend on the total number of entries received. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes only open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18 years and older. Sweepstakes begins: 9:00 am ET on 12/28/21; ends: 11:59 p.m. ET on 1/9/22. ARV of each prize: $500. Winners need crypto wallet to receive NFT. Subject to full Official Rules. Sponsor: Viant Technology, LLC, 2722 Michelson Drive, #100, Irvine, CA 92612.

