  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
19.08.2021 14:30

Viant Appoints New Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced the appointment of Lisa Harrington as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, reporting to CEO Tim Vanderhook. In this newly created role, Harrington will oversee all aspects of legal affairs and serve on Viants Executive Committee.

"It is our pleasure to welcome Lisa to our executive management team, an experienced board director and seasoned executive with strong legal, business, compliance and privacy expertise, said Tim Vanderhook, CEO, Viant. "We look forward to leveraging her expertise as we continue to scale Viant.

"Im proud to join Viant at such an exciting and important time in the companys transformation, said Lisa Harrington, Chief Legal Officer, Viant. "I look forward to contributing to the companys long-term growth in the years to come."

Ms. Harrington brings over twenty-five years of experience in legal matters spanning technology, media, commerce, consumer products, and entertainment. Prior to joining Viant, Harrington served in several senior legal positions across multiple industries, including General Counsel for Comcast/NBCUniversals digital division, Fandango, and other global Fortune 100 companies. She currently serves on the Board of University of Southern California Gould School of Law Alumni Association and the Association of Media and Entertainment Counsel and has served as an executive board director and secretary of the Association of Corporate Counsel, and on the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles board.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viants self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viants Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchangers 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Viant Technology Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Viant Technology A News
RSS Feed
Viant Technology A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Viant Technology Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Viant Technology A News

17.08.21Viant Reports 200 Percent Conversion Increase From ‘World Without Cookies’ Software Private Beta Program
27.07.21Viant Launches Identity-Based Cookieless Measurement Solution
05.08.21Viant Enhances AI-Powered Contextual Targeting Capabilities With CatapultX Partnership
13.08.21Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Viant Technology A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Interview: Space Technologie Index - Galaktische Chancen?
Rohstoffmärkte in Aufruhr: Ölpreise stürzen weiter ab und starker US-Dollar bringt Gold unter Druck
DZ BANK - Faszination Hebelprodukte Teil 2: So werden Sie zum Gewinnertyp!
Tesla hofft auf schnelle Produktion in Deutschland
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: US-Zins dürfte für weitere Börsenentwicklung maßgeblich sein.
Ein Deutscher verwaltet (wieder) Europas besten Fonds im ersten Halbjahr
Apple und Alphabet sind 2 Dauerbrenner unter den Buy-Favoriten der Community
Technologischer Fortschritt, Umwelt & Klima und Gesundheitsfonds
Ohne Alternative
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Webinar: "Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? - So erreichen Sie Ihr Anlageziel mit Allvest." Jetzt kostenlos anmelden.
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Viant Technology A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Viant Technology A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Casino-Wahnsinn bei Robinhood und das Tencent-Dilemma
Der Fiskus muss die Zinsen senken  und das sollten Steuerzahler jetzt tun
Zustimmen oder kündigen? So sollten Sie auf den Gebühren-Brief Ihrer Bank reagieren
F13-Report  mit diesen Aktien profitieren Sie von den Wetten der Profis
Minus 7 Prozent  diese Preisdelle bei Eigentumswohnungen ist ein Warnsignal

News von

Wasserstoff-Kooperation: Kurssprung bei Nel ASA und SFC
DAX knapp zwei Prozent im Minus - Geldpolitik und Toyota verunsichern Anleger
Die Zinslüge: Wie Banken und Sparkassen an den Strafzinsen kräftig verdienen
Curevac-Aktie: Neuer Versuch eines Comebacks
Goldpreis: Heftigster Ausverkauf an den Terminmärkten seit 28 Monaten

Heute im Fokus

DAX sackt ab -- NEL ASA erneut verlustreich -- Adyen verdoppelt Überschuss im Halbjahr -- Luxus-Aktien leiden unter Gewinnmitnahmen -- HELLA, thyssenkrupp, Autowerte, NVIDIA, Cisco im Fokus

Gericht stoppt Öl-Projekt von ConocoPhillips in Alaska. Infineon-, AIXTRON-Aktien & Co. verlieren: Sorge vor Lieferengpässen. ABB erhält Großauftrag aus Australien. Siemens-Chef will Technologiekonzern nicht weiter umbauen. Evonik investiert in zwei chinesische Fonds. Bayer-Aufsichtsratschef will keine Konzern-Aufspaltung. Global Fashion Group wächst weiter - Prognose bestätigt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die bestbezahlten CEOs und Konzernlenker der USA
Diese CEOs und Konzernlenker beziehen die höchsten Gehälter
Zweites Quartal 2021: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen