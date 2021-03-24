Viant Bolsters Advanced Reporting Solutions With Kochava Collective Partnership

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, and Kochava Collective, the worlds largest independent mobile data marketplace, today announced the successful integration of Kochava Collectives real-world location data within the Adelphic® advertising software, scaling location-based insights and foot traffic measurement for Viants brands and agencies.

Kochava Collectives 9 billion daily location data points across 191M monthly active users now serve as additional data fueling Adelphics Foot Traffic Attribution and Reporting.

"Viant is continuously looking to drive new integrations that better equip our customers for todays ever-changing digital market, said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer, Viant. "Our partnership with Kochava Collective will bolster insights for brands and agencies looking to better understand how their marketing efforts are driving foot traffic, and ultimately, brick-and-mortar sales.

Adelphics Advanced Reporting suite features programmatic campaign reporting, planning and analytics tools, including Foot Traffic Attribution Reports that provide brands and agencies a better understanding of the real-time impact of their media campaigns.

"The reliability of any foot traffic attribution report depends on validated location data, with a privacy first approach, said Dominic Perfetti, GM, Kochava Collective. "Were proud to partner with Viant to help brands and agencies maximize their audience discoveries.

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering the leading omni-channel measurement and attribution solutions for data-driven marketers. The Marketers Operating System (m/OS) from Kochava empowers advertisers and publishers with a platform that seamlessly integrates and manages customer identity, measurement and data controls. Unlike the complicated, siloed tech stacks employed today, the m/OS takes the next step: unifying all of your data and critical omni-channel solutions into a cohesive, operational system that goes beyond data aggregation and reporting. The m/OS provides the foundation for limitless advertiser and publisher tools, including the option to build third-party solutions onto the platform. By design, m/OS facilitates success by making data accessible and actionable to maximize ROI.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Kochava also hosts the largest independent mobile data marketplace, the Kochava Collective. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information visit their web site www.kochava.com. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viants self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viants Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchangers 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005368/en/