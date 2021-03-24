  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
26.08.2021 14:30

Viant Kicks off National Back-to-School Drive for Under-Resourced Students

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

As educators and families continue to contend with pandemic uncertainties, Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced it has partnered with several charitable organizations across the U.S. to equip school-aged, under-resourced students with back-to-school supplies.

The endeavor, coordinated by Viant Cares, an employee-driven philanthropic committee aimed at supporting communities and colleagues to create real change and improve the lives of others, contributed 500 backpacks filled with essential supplies, such as binders, paper, crayons, pencils, glue sticks and folders, to select schools and charities across Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Irvine, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and New York City, to help prepare under-resourced students for the school year.

"It is essential that the entire community give and help in meaningful ways that will assist young learners with their basic right to a quality education, to achieve knowledge for themselves, their community, and the world at large, said Tarrah Palm, ResourceWest. "We are grateful for companies like Viant who partner with us to come alongside students and their families in their desire to gain stability.

According to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation, families with K-12 school-aged children plan to spend an average of $848.90 per family in 2021. Spending is expected to total $37.1 billion, breaking 2020s record of $33.9 billion.

"At Viant, were honored to support our local communities, as charitable giving and volunteerism are cornerstones of our culture, said Kendra Angier, Chief People Officer, Viant. "Were all inspired by the incredible resiliency and determination the nations students have displayed in pursuit of their educational goals during the pandemic and look forward to their success in the upcoming school year.

About ResourceWest

ResourceWest is a responsive community-based organization that assists people and strengthens the west metro community in Minneapolis through collaborative programs and connections to resources. We help build a healthier and stronger local community by connecting individuals and families to resources. We have been providing this support and assistance to our community since 1993.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viants self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viants Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchangers 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Viant Technology Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Viant Technology A News
RSS Feed
Viant Technology A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Viant Technology Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Spielerisch die Börse kennenlernen? Mit einem Börsenspiel geht das! Wie Sie sowohl im Spiel als auch an der Börse erfolgreich handeln, verrät Ihnen ein Experte im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr!
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Viant Technology A News

19.08.21Viant Appoints New Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
17.08.21Viant Reports 200 Percent Conversion Increase From ‘World Without Cookies’ Software Private Beta Program
27.07.21Viant Launches Identity-Based Cookieless Measurement Solution
05.08.21Viant Enhances AI-Powered Contextual Targeting Capabilities With CatapultX Partnership
13.08.21Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Viant Technology A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Interview: Pfizer - Milliarden-Übernahme und vollständige Zulassung des Corona-Impfstoffs
Ölpreise im Aufwind
DZ BANK - Deutsche Post liefert neue Bestmarken
Corona-Impfstoff wird teurer - Biontech erholt sich
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Starker Jahresbeginn für StarCapital: Wie funktioniert eine erfolgreiche Value-Titelauswahl und hat Growth ein Problem? - Im Interview mit Simon Westendorf, August 2021
Podcast: Müssen wir Gold neu bewerten? #ResearchTalk mit Stefan Breintner
BIT Global Fintech Leaders setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
Kostenlose Online-Webinare: Jetzt anmelden und mehr zu aktuellen Finanzthemen sowie Allvest erfahren.
Saisonale Stärke - Fluglinien-Aktien heben ab
Das größte Risiko
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Viant Technology A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Viant Technology A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Endlich gute Nachrichten für Sparer: Bank erhöht Zinsen kräftig
Alphabet-Aktie, Symrise & Co.: Acht defensive Aktien für Ihr Depot
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit der Deutschen Bahn, Daimler, Bayer und RWE
Interessante Insiderkäufe bei Eon, Siemens Energy und Rheinmetall
DAX im Minus: Konjunktursorgen lasten auf Börsen - DWS brechen ein

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt ab -- Delivery Hero im 1. Halbjahr fast mit Milliardenverlust -- Salesforce übertrifft Erwartungen -- Fielmann erwartet deutlichen Gewinnanstieg -- BioNTech, Pfizer, DWS im Fokus

Nutzerdaten-Streit: Russland bestraft Facebook, Twitter und WhatsApp. Aurubis und Nussir verzichten auf geplante Kooperation. AstraZeneca erreicht Endpunkt in Phase 3-Studie zur Wilson-Krankheit. Kabinenpersonal hat laut UFO Verständnis für Lufthansa-Impfregel. BaFin prüft Kommunikation von HELLA zum Firmenverkauf. Instone Real Estate mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung. Kritiker kommen bei Tesla-Fabrik in Grünheide erneut zu Wort.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Bekannte Gesichter der Wirtschaftskriminalität
Prominente Betrüger
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen