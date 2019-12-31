finanzen.net
09.04.2020 13:30

VICI Properties Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2020 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties or the "Company) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-227-5837 (domestic) or 647-689-4064 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on May 1, 2020 until midnight ET on August 5, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international) and entering the passcode 4665615.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the "Investors section of the Companys website, www.viciproperties.com, on May 1, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Companys website and will continue for one year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 40 million square feet and features approximately 15,600 hotel rooms and more than 180 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties strategy is to create the nations highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

Nachrichten zu VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr VICI Properties News
RSS Feed
VICI Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.02.2018VICI Properties BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.02.2018VICI Properties Equal WeightBarclays Capital
26.02.2018VICI Properties BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.02.2018VICI Properties Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene VICI Properties News

23.03.20VICI Properties (VICI) in Focus: Stock Moves 7% Higher
Weitere VICI Properties News
Werbung

Inside

Dr. Jens Ehrhardt im Invterview: "Notenbanken und Regierungen legen die Saat für eine Superrally"
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Elliott Wellen
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Daimler, ThyssenKrupp, Munich Re
BASF  50er-EMA im Fokus
Scalable Capital | Live-Seminare
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen in der Krise
Aktie der Shop Apotheke steigt. Wie wird sie auf wikifolio.com gehandelt?
Brenntag kassiert Jahresziel nun doch
DZ BANK - Bullen führen Aufwärtswelle zum Bollinger Band
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur VICI Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

VICI Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Bargeld verschwindet
Der beste Hochdruckreiniger für zu Hause
GPS-Tracker bieten mehr Sicherheit im Alltag
Erst der Crash, dann die Rallye  jetzt investieren oder verkaufen?
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in Ihrer Wohnung los

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Wann geht es wieder nach unten?
DAX im Minus - Virus-Sorgen und Enttäuschung über Europa drücken Börsen
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Historie liefert Orientierung
Neue Goldmünze "Made in Germany" bietet erneute Schnäppchenchance
Neue Aktien von Nel Asa: Greifen Investoren zu oder ist die Aktie zu teuer?

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas fester -- Starkes Quartal beflügelt Takeaway-Aktie -- SAP kappt Prognose für 2020 -- Gerresheimer bestätigt Jahresausblick -- Disney, VW, UBS, Starbucks, Airbus im Fokus

Pfizer will bald Coronavirus-Behandlung an Menschen testen. Merck KGaA will weitere Zulassung für Bavencio. CureVac plant im Frühsommer Test mit Impfstoff gegen Coronavirus. UBS-Manager spenden Millionen zur Bekämpfung des Coronavirus. Euro-Zone stürzt laut ifo-Prognose in Rezession.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/15: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 20/15: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Corona-Crash an den Börsen: Wird der DAX im April noch weiter fallen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:45 Uhr
DAX etwas fester -- Starkes Quartal beflügelt Takeaway-Aktie -- SAP kappt Prognose für 2020 -- Gerresheimer bestätigt Jahresausblick -- Disney, VW, UBS, Starbucks, Airbus im Fokus
Sonstiges
13:16 Uhr
Ölpreise setzen Erholung fort - die Gründe
Aktie im Fokus
13:44 Uhr
LEONI-Aktie im Fokus: Corona-Krise macht angeschlagenem Zulieferer schwer zu schaffen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
NEL ASAA0B733
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
TUITUAG00