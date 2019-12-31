VICI Properties Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2020 Results

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties or the "Company) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-227-5837 (domestic) or 647-689-4064 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on May 1, 2020 until midnight ET on August 5, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international) and entering the passcode 4665615.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the "Investors section of the Companys website, www.viciproperties.com, on May 1, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Companys website and will continue for one year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 40 million square feet and features approximately 15,600 hotel rooms and more than 180 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties strategy is to create the nations highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

