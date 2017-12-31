VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) ("VICI Properties or the "Company)
announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2017 financial
results on Thursday, March 8, 2018 after the close of trading on the New
York Stock Exchange.
The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday,
March 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), during which management
will discuss the fourth quarter results and provide commentary on
business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and
investors will follow the prepared remarks.
Conference Call and Webcast
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866-393-4306 (domestic)
or 734-385-2616 (international). An audio replay of the conference call
will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on March 9, 2018 through March 15,
2018 and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or
404-537-3406 (international) and entering the passcode 5999887.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through
the "Investors section of the Companys website, www.viciproperties.com.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Companys website.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that
owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality
and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars
Palace. VICI Properties national, geographically diverse portfolio
consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet
and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150
restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to leading
brands such as Caesars, Horseshoe, Harrahs and Ballys, which
prioritize customer loyalty and value through great service, superior
products and constant innovation. VICI Properties also owns four
championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to
the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties strategy is to create the nations
highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.
For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005077/en/