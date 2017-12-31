23.02.2018 14:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) ("VICI Properties or the "Company) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday, March 8, 2018 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, March 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), during which management will discuss the fourth quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866-393-4306 (domestic) or 734-385-2616 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on March 9, 2018 through March 15, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the passcode 5999887.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the "Investors section of the Companys website, www.viciproperties.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Companys website.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to leading brands such as Caesars, Horseshoe, Harrahs and Ballys, which prioritize customer loyalty and value through great service, superior products and constant innovation. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties strategy is to create the nations highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr VICI Properties News
RSS Feed
VICI Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene VICI Properties News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere VICI Properties News
Anzeige

Inside

US-Netto-Rohölimporte auf Rekordtief gesunken
Vontobel: Allianz avisiert Produktivitätsanstieg durch Verringerung der Komplexität
UBS: Fresenius Med. Care AG - Weiteres Erholungspotenzial vorhanden
BNP Paribas: Trends vom Parkett | Das Kursmakler-Interview. Jede Woche LIVE
ING Markets: DAX - Die Wall Street wird zum rotierenden Wegweiser
Worin investiert der US-Durchschnittsbürger sein Geld?
Altbekannte Pillen und neue Gene für Depotwachstum
DZ BANK  DAX: Zukäufe noch im Rahmen einer Minimalerholung
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur VICI Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

VICI Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

800 Euro Dividende für jeden Deutschen?
Kann ich mein Geld dem Roboter anvertrauen?
Der Bitcoin ist noch schlechter als sein Ruf
Was eine Diesel-Nachrüstung kosten würde
Neuem EU-Haushalt fehlen durch Brexit Milliarden

News von

Nervöse Märkte: Acht Aktien, mit denen Anleger den Börsen-Turbulenzen trotzen
Telekom-Aktie nach den Zahlen unter Druck: Was Anleger wissen müssen
DAX: Hartnäckige Widerstandszone
Dax weiter unter Druck
DAX: Die Zeit läuft langsam ab

News von

Deutscher Ex-Tesla-Manager hat eine geniale Idee, die das E-Auto massentauglich machen könnte
Ein neues Marken-Ranking zeigt, dass der Hype um Apple endgültig vorbei ist
Video zeigt, wie ein japanischer Supersportwagen das Tesla Model S zerlegt
Bewerbung: Wenn man diese Frage im Vorstellungsgespräch richtig beantwortet, bekommt man den Job
Große Konzerne zahlen unfassbare Luxusgehälter, wenn man diese Qualifikation hat

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- Neue Mitglieder bescheren XING unerwartet kräftiges Wachstum -- Tweet von Kylie Jenner löst Snap-Kursrutsch aus -- Deutsche Telekom, HP im Fokus

Kooperation zwischen RIB Software und Microsoft treibt RIB-Aktie an. McDonald's auf Sparkurs? Blue Buffalo-Aktie legt vorbörslich zweistellig zu: General Mills will Blue Buffalo kaufen. Kein Cheeseburger im Happy Meal. US-Investor zu Bitcoin: Warum sollte ich die Währung der Zukunft verkaufen? Bank of America hebt Zinsprognose für USA an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 8: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Regionen mit guten Gehältern
In diesen Städten sind Arbeitnehmer am zufriedensten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Das Wachstum der Schulden in verschiedenen Regionen
Welche Region konnte ihren Schuldenberg am meisten verkleinern?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Geldvermögen weltweit: So viel besitzen die Bürger in verschiedenen Regionen
Wer hat das höchste Geldvermögen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:54 Uhr
DAX stabil -- Neue Mitglieder bescheren XING unerwartet kräftiges Wachstum -- Tweet von Kylie Jenner löst Snap-Kursrutsch aus -- Deutsche Telekom, HP im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:55 Uhr
Blue Buffalo-Aktie legt vorbörslich zweistellig zu: General Mills will Blue Buffalo kaufen
Aktie im Fokus
13:21 Uhr
Kooperation zwischen RIB Software und Microsoft treibt RIB-Aktie an
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
Baumot Group AGA2DAM1
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9